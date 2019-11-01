So why am I a Christian? I remember as a young man going through a time of doubt and question about my faith. Is this for real? Do I just believe this because my parents do? And who is Jesus anyway?

A recent BBC documentary on Jesus Christ concluded that, “The important thing is not what he was or what he wasn’t — the important things is what people believe him to have been. A massive worldwide religion, numbering more than two billion people follows his memory — that’s pretty remarkable, 2,000 years on.” That came from a documentary called “Jesus: The Complete Story.”

So, is that it? Is it unimportant to hold Jesus to His own words that he is God?

Along the journey of my faith, I’ve come across to compelling reasons to believe:

First, Jesus proved that he was God because of the miracles that he performed.

He was performing miracles so that people would see that he was God.

As a matter of a fact in the book of John, the writer states this: “Now Jesus did many other signs in the presence of the disciples, which are not written in this book; but these are written so that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in his name.” (John 20:30 and 31).

Jesus was doing miracles to show people that he was God. Now you may be saying to yourself, well, just because someone wrote it down, does that make it true?

Another reason to believe that Jesus is who he says he was is the death of the apostles. They were all martyred except for one, and that was the apostle John who was exiled on the island of Patmos, where he wrote the Book of Revelation. So why would they be willing to go to their deaths for the man Jesus? We’re really only left with three possibilities:

1. They died for something they knew to be a lie.

2. They were delusional or crazy.

3. They were right; Christ did rise from the grave.

This would have to be true for all of them, and we really aren’t left with much of an alternative. So we’re given good reasons to believe. Our faith is not a blind faith.

So how will you respond to Christ? Will he be an image of your own making? Or will you believe that he is God?

I have found these words from a book entitled Who Do You Say that I Am to be compelling:

“This Christ is not a reflection of the current mood or the projection of our own desires. He is our Lord and God. He is the Father’s Son, Savior of the world, and substitute for our sins — more loving, more holy, and more wonderfully terrifying than we ever thought possible.”

Chad Cowan is the senior pastor at the First Baptist Church in Sheridan.