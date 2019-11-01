POWELL — After a proposal to put county commissioners and others in charge of designating migration corridors drew widespread criticism, a state legislative committee is apparently changing course.

“We’re the cannon fodder because we were the first to have a black and white proposal out,” said State Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, the co-chairman of the Legislature’s Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee.

On Oct. 23, the committee voted to advance a bill that would cut the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission out of the decision-making process for designating migration corridors. There was immediate backlash, including from Gov. Mark Gordon’s migration corridor advisory group, Game and Fish officials and members of the public.

Game and Fish commissioner and former energy industry executive Mike Schmid said he wanted the Legislature to “back off,” in an interview with the Jackson Hole News & Guide; Commissioner Patrick Crank testified before the committee prior to the release of the bill that their proposal would result in a “horrible waste of time” should it go forward.

Meanwhile, seven of the eight members on Gordon’s advisory committee fired off a letter to the natural resource committee, expressing their displeasure.

“It’s pretty disturbing that the Select Federal Natural Resource Management committee felt the need to override and undercut the governor’s efforts,” said Kathy Lichtendahl, Park County’s only representative on the committee.

However, Sen. Boner said the original bill was simply a backup plan from the Legislature.

“We want to have a back up plan legislatively in case we can’t strike a balance in the executive order” that Gordon plans to issue in creating migration corridors, Boner said. “I’ve been telling people until I was blue in the face that it’s not possible to preempt the executive order,” Boner said Tuesday.

“That the bill came out before we saw the governor’s draft executive order is the product of our legislative schedule.”

The Select Federal Natural Resource Management Committee held its final meeting of the year on Oct. 23, while Gordon’s draft executive order isn’t due to come out until December, with the final version scheduled to be released in January, according to Renny MacKay, a senior adviser to the governor.

After being “besieged” by negative feedback, Boner said the committee has made substantial changes to the draft bill.

The new version gives the Game and Fish authority to designate migration corridors and the governor the responsibility to manage wildlife resources and industry assets within corridors.

Boner praised the advisory committee Tuesday.

“I think the governor showed a tremendous amount of foresight getting regular Wyomingites from various walks of life together in a room,” he said. “They came up with a very well-balanced policy.”

But the senator also sees some “daylight” between the consensus agreements of the advisory committee and the interests they represent.

By Mark Davis

Powell Tribune Via Wyoming News Exchange