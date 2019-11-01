SHERIDAN — A study released Tuesday by Gallup/Knight Foundation said more Americans trust their local news organization than national news outlets. But that trend may not be here to last.

The study said 79% of Americans trust local news for coverage that’s applicable to their daily life compared to just 19% who say national news offers the same information.

About two-thirds of Americans trust a local outlet to report without bias compared to less than one-third who trust a national outlet to do the same.

Amy Albrecht, director of the Center for a Vital Community, said she often hears about the national news’ bias from community members.

The Center for a Vital Community is a Sheridan College program that operates as a nonprofit to engage citizens and support community initiatives, according to its website.

“The lines are so clear with so many different media outlets as to which side they’re on…that I think it’s a little bit overwhelming,” Albrecht said. “Whereas I don’t think that seems nearly as obvious in local news, at all.”

Nearly two-thirds of Americans said local news does an “excellent” or “good” job of educating people about what’s going on locally, yet local news falls behind other local institutions for overall public confidence.

Libraries and law enforcement ranked far above local news organizations for public confidence — only local government ranked lower.

Political values are influential in how a person evaluates a local news organization, according to the study. In a binary analysis of political views, half of Democrats and about a quarter of Republicans expressed confidence in local news.

More than half of Americans said local news media is “about right” in balancing ideological perspectives, about a quarter said it leans left and 15% said it leans right.

Kris Korfanta, Wyoming state coordinator for Better Angels, said she has seen more people consuming news that aligns with and reinforces their current political perspective in recent years. Fact-checking can also be considered biased by media consumers today, she said.

Many fact-checking sites have been accused of employing bias in their method of analyzing politicians’ statements. About 30% of Democrats, 47% of Independents and 70% of Republicans say fact-checkers tend to favor one side, according to a Pew Research Center study from earlier this year.

Better Angels is a citizens’ organization with the goal of depolarizing America by uniting people with differing political opinions through conversation, according to its website.

According to the study, local journalists are significantly more likely to be thought of as caring, trustworthy, accurate and neutral or unbiased than national journalists.

“You know them as a person,” Korfanta said. “Just like when people get together from different political sides. If you see each other face-to-face and have a discussion, you tend to trust that person more. You see them as a human.”

Observing journalists physically reporting in the community and as citizen of the community has led to increased trust, Korfanta said.

According to the study, citizens who are heavily involved in their community and follow the news regularly have a higher opinion of local news coverage.

More than twice as many people who follow news closely say coverage of local government and politics is “excellent” or “good,” compared to those who don’t pay as much attention to news.

Generally, Americans said drug addiction, K-12 education, the environment and the real estate and housing market were among the topics for which local news should provide more coverage.

Media consumers can always pick out biases if they look hard enough, Albrecht said. If a media consumer has decided that all news is biased across the board, there’s little chance of an outlet appearing neutral.

Editorials and opinion columns reflect others’ opinions and biases because that’s the place for them, she said.

“My go-to national outlet is disappointing me in how biased it’s presenting some news and it makes me angry,” Albrecht said. “That’s not what I’m asking for. What I’m asking for is someone to just tell me what’s going on and I can interpret it in the way that I see fit. Please don’t tell me how I should be thinking about this.”

The key to is consume news through a filter — maintaining an awareness of what might be an attempt to drive a particular narrative — without assuming a bias from the get-go, she said.

It can be challenging to listen to what the “other side” is saying but also important to understand what news others are consuming that leads to particular opinions, Albrecht said.