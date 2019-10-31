SHERIDAN — While the Sheridan High School varsity football team practices on Homer Scott Field to perform on Friday nights, look to the north and you will find the freshman team practicing on the grass fields, trying to prepare themselves for the next three years of high school football.

Sheridan is used to seeing football teams battle to be the best in the state and this year’s freshman football did the same, defeating Cheyenne East High School’s freshman team to win the Geldien Trophy, named after Harry Geldien, a football coach and youth sports influence from Casper.

The freshman team won the trophy Oct. 25, prior to the varsity’s win over the East varsity team.

The trophy matches the top freshman team from the south conference against the top freshman team in the north conference to end the freshmen seasons, freshman head coach Bob Hanchett said. The rest of the schools will play the team that finished in the same conference ranking from the opposite side of the state.

Sheridan represented the north, whose conference included a team from Thunder Basin, Campbell County and Kelly Walsh high schools. Natrona County High School has two teams in the conference.

East represented the south who includes all three Cheyenne high schools — East, Central and South — along with Laramie High School and Rock Springs High School.

To win the Geldien Trophy, Sheridan and East took the game into overtime. Teams started with the ball on the 10-yard line and teams had equal chances to score. Sheridan scored on their first possession of overtime. East matched the score and decided to go for two. The young Broncs defense held strong and stopped the conversion to give Sheridan the 27-26 victory.

“Great for the fans, a little hard on the heart for me,” Hanchett said. “It was a back and forth struggle. Cheyenne East has a great team, they always do. They have some great athletes and large numbers. Big, strong kids, fast kids. We are one of the small 4A schools in Wyoming. It is kind of neat to be able to battle with those big boys and kinda show them what is up. Embracing that underdog role… The guys never gave up. I was proud of them.

“Whether we won or lost I was going to be proud of them,” he continued “Hung in their battled the whole time. It was a nice way to end the season, pulling off a victory at the final stages.”

The championship game capped at 7-2 season for the team. While winning the championship was good, Hanchett said he saw a lot of growth from the team.

“They came a long ways, especially from the beginning of the year,” Hanchett said. “As far as the mini camps we went to and just figuring out how to line up, the nuances of the offense and defense. Just seeing how they ended up, it is pretty amazing how far they came throughout the season. We knew we had a talented team coming in. They were young and raw like all of the freshman teams are. As the season went, you could see the progression, understanding and maturity started to take over.”

The team was undefeated in 7th and 8th grades, giving the young players a lot of confidence entering the season. Sheridan lost to Billings West in the second game. Hanchett said it was a good loss or about as good as a loss can be. The game helped motivate the team for the rest of the season, showing there is always room to improve.

Hanchett has coached the freshmen football team for the past seven seasons. Prior to that he was an assistant coach for the varsity team but wanted to cut down on the amount of travel time. Since taking over the position, Hanchett wanted to improve the connection between the varsity’s schemes and the freshman’s schemes. Hanchett said the freshman ran the Veer option offense when he first took over.

The Broncs run a spread style option offense at the varsity level and wanted to teach the freshmen the basics of the varsity offense and defense. His goal is to help give the players a chance to succeed in their sophomore season and receive reps during practice instead of having to stand back and learn everything.

The freshmen that return to football next fall will have the chance to compete at the varsity level and continue the traditions of Sheridan Broncs football.

Players

Cael Gilbertson

Colson Coon

Dominic Kaszas

Mathew Ketner

Mark Gilbert

Alex Jack

Chace Porter

Mason Manning

Brant Mancini

Patrick Aasby

Jerek Ferguson

Cole Hansen

Ulises Hernandez Vasquez

Casen Wilson

Dawson Goss

Nicholas Peterson

Dyson Murner

Damian Roberts

Chance Larson

Brodie Anderson

Blaine Holwell

Rater Tomlinson

Dax Sargent

Talon Rudloff

Simon Tengesdal

Kayleb Elkins

Tobey Green

Dillan Bennett

Deeden Kirschner

RayeLynn Hartman

Aiden Fronek

Uriah Busby

Coaches: Bob Hanchett, Aaron Gray and Raith Durham