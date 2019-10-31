SHERIDAN — Playoffs have descended on Wyoming football and teams are preparing to make the final push for a state title.

Sheridan High School football is positioned for success in the playoffs, having home field advantage. Head coach Jeff Mowry said he believes Sheridan has the best atmosphere in the state and gives the Broncs an advantage.

With the playoffs beginning in Wyoming, the cold weather has started to settle in throughout the state. Mowry said the Broncs have experience playing in less than ideal conditions and he is not concerned about the weather affecting the team’s focus.

With the cold weather, a certain brand of football is expected. Teams will reduce the number of passes thrown and will rely more on the running game. While Sheridan runs a spread offense, the Broncs proved last week they can run the ball, gaining 288 yards on the ground against a good Cheyenne East High School defense.

When the Broncs take the field against Kelly Walsh High School Friday night, they will want to establish the run game early. Senior Jacob Boint said the Broncs have a good running back in Garrett Coon and he has been productive for the Broncs.

Coon is not the only weapon for the Broncs, though.

Boint is able to run the ball effectively from his quarterback position, Mowry said. Izak Aksamit has also proved to be a reliable rusher from the backfield.

Mowry said if teams look to stack the box against the Broncs, Boint has multiple receiver options.

Sheridan has been run-heavy with their offense but still has the ability to be effective in the passing game. Boint said the Broncs have been able to maintain balance all year, preventing teams from focusing in on one aspect of the game.

“If you show up one dimensional it will make it easier for the other team to game plan and focus in on one thing,” Boint said. “I think being able to spread the ball around to a bunch of different guys and get out playmakers out in space will be huge for us.”

Mowry said being able to have a good ground attack, efficient passing game and winning the turnover battle will make the Broncs hard to beat.

The other aspect of performing well in cold weather is having a solid defense. An area the Broncs have improved in this year is along the defensive line. Mowry said the D-Line has improved in keeping their pad level low and occupying the offensive line and keep the Broncs’ linebackers free to make plays.

Mowry said the Broncs’ defensive line did a good job against an athletic and strong East offensive line, holding the East rushing game well below its average.

“We have gotten a lot better over time,” junior Quinton Mangus said. “We have all improved tremendously I think.”

Establishing the line of scrimmage will be important against Kelly Walsh, a triple option based team, Mangus said. The Broncs will need to know their assignments or the defense will not function properly.

The Broncs defeated Kelly Walsh earlier in the year 42-17. Mowry said that was Week 5 and Kelly Walsh is an improved team.

“We have nothing to lose, they have nothing to lose,” Mowry said. “It is 0-0 and the losing team goes home and turns in their pads on Monday. Our goal is to continue on after this week so if we want to do that we have got to avoid a slow start and execute cleanly.”

The Broncs had a slow start against Kelly Walsh during the regular season, fumbling on the first play from scrimmage resulting in a Kelly Walsh touchdown.

“Kelly Walsh was a team that came out and punched us in the mouth really hard and they really had all of the momentum from the beginning,” Boint said. “We were able to find a way to come back for that so just coming out and starting fast and being focused from the first whistle and playing our game. I think we will be able to do that.”

Mowry said with playoffs, the Broncs cannot have a slow start or a down quarter. If Sheridan wants to move on they will need to play four complete quarters of football. The game is set to kickoff at 6 p.m.

4A first round playoff games:

(1) Thunder Basin vs. (8)Campbell County

(2) Sheridan vs. (7) Kelly Walsh

(3) Cheyenne Central vs. (6) Rock Springs

(4) Cheyenne East vs. (5)Natrona County