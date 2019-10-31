LARAMIE — A group of lawyers, academics and coal bankruptcy veterans shared reservations about new coal companies entering the state, at a University of Wyoming School of Law conference Friday, and highlighted signs that the energy industry may have harmed its “social license” in Wyoming.

As two coal bankruptcies that have dominated the state’s energy discourse come to a close, the panel discussed lessons learned and voiced concerns about future coal troubles and how the state is prepared to deal with them. Neither the Cloud Peak Energy or Blackjewel bankruptcy led to permanent mine closures, as new companies snapped up the five affected mines — four in Wyoming and one in Montana.

But the new ownership shouldn’t necessarily reassure miners and officials, said Rob Godby, panel moderator and director of UW’s Center for Energy Economics and Public Policy. That’s because the problem facing Wyoming coal country, he said, is overcapacity.

“As long as that overcapacity hangs over the [Powder River] Basin, we will be waiting for the shoe to drop and mines to close,” Godby said. “The longer it stays like that, the more unhealthy conditions get [and] the more we have to ask: ‘how are liabilities going to be handled when these mines close?’”

The event came in the wake of a newly formed special committee of the Wyoming Legislature that met earlier in the month to explore statutory fixes to protect Wyoming workers and tax revenue.

The panel consisted of House Majority Floor Leader Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, who also co-chairs the new legislative committee; Campbell County Administrative Director Carol Seeger, a veteran of pursuing mineral taxes through court; Powder River Basin Resource Council attorney Shannon Anderson, who played a key role in the Blackjewel bankruptcy; and Joshua Macey, an assistant professor at Cornell University Law School and bankruptcy expert. The group, which is generally skeptical of too much license for the energy industry, spoke at the Energy Law & Policy in the Rockies conference, historically an event headlined by industry lawyers and boosters.

Gov. Mark Gordon’s new energy policy advisor Randall Luthi gave the keynote address this year. Luthi’s speech touted fossil fuels’ contributions to society and Wyoming, and he offered an optimistic picture of coal’s future.

“Coal is losing and I mean losing badly in the court of opinion,” Luthi said in his address. “The anti fossil fuel groups really should be recognized… I won’t say congratulated but recognized for running a much better campaign than the fossil fuel industry.”

Still, Luthi suggested that even an energy state like Wyoming might have to reassess its options.

“We should dance with the one who brung us until we have good reason not to,” he said. “But once that decision is made, we are not limited to those who are on the dance floor.”

Public opinion of the energy industry in Wyoming, as well as what Godby termed “social license” — the trust regulators and the public place in the industry — were top-of-mind for the bankruptcy panel.

Godby asked panelists if the energy industry’s social license had eroded in Wyoming. In recent years, turbulent bankruptcies here have seen energy companies drop obligations to workers and leave taxes unpaid.

Coal country still stands behind the industry that built it, Seeger said, but there is more skepticism now. “We are feeling a little bit bipolar,” she said.

By Andrew Graham

WyoFile.com