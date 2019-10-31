SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Smoke alarm, 1800 block Holloway Street, 10:56 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 7:47 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Welfare check, East Sixth Street, 1:54 a.m.

• Mental subject, North Brooks Street, 3:07 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Gould Street, 3:51 a.m.

• Animal welfare, 10th Street, 8:02 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:16 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:45 a.m.

• Dog violation, Avoca Avenue, 10:33 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Second Avenue East, 10:51 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Cove Court, 11:41 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 11:50 a.m.

• Accident, South Thurmond Street, 12:19 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 12:43 p.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 1:05 p.m.

• Damaged property, Laclede Street, 2:30 p.m.

• Dispute all others, West 12th Street, 2:35 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Smith Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Welfare check, Kendrick Park, 3:58 p.m.

• Hit and run, West Third Street, 4:16 p.m.

• Accident, Broadway Street, 4:40 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Brooks Street, 5:11 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Burton Street, 5:24 p.m.

• Removal of subject, West Alger Avenue, 5:53 p.m.

• Assist SCSO, Holmes Avenue, 8:58 p.m.

• Accident delayed, North Main Street, 9:03 p.m.

• Dispute all others, North Main Street, 9:46 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Accident, West 15th Street and Taylor Avenue, 8:17 p.m.

Wednesday

• Court/violation, Yonkee Avenue, 12:04 a.m.

• Test, West 13th Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Assault, Lane Lane, 12:24 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 35, 9:11 p.m.

• Domestic, Holmes Avenue, 10:02 p.m.

• Vehicle fire, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 9, Parkman, 10:59 p.m.

• Vehicle fire, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 9, Parkman, 11:04 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Keystone Road, mile marker 3, Ranchester, 11:45 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Casey J. Childers, 37, Casper, courtesy hold, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Charles M. Fender, 41, Shoshoni, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Christina J. Nutter, 54, Sheridan, credit card fraud over $500, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Andrew R. Rebarchek, 29, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Timothy J. Stryker, 43, Arvada, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCS.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at

treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 3