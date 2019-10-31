SHERIDAN — First Federal Bank and Trust earned first place in CyberWyoming’s cybersecurity award for small businesses at the Wyoming Cyber Security Symposium on Oct. 23.

First Federal Bank and Trust COO Rick Myers, Vice President and Loan Officer Bob Mcbride, and their IT partner, DigeTekS CEO Shane Brown received the reward on behalf of the bank.

“As cybersecurity leaders, we have to create our message of influence since security is a culture and we need the bank to take their place and be part of that security culture. Our customers and their information are more valuable than ever,” Myers said in a press release.

The Security Symposium’s keynote speaker was Erik Huffman, CEO of Handshake Leadership. Huffman founded a cyber-education consulting company to help citizens improve “cyber hygiene” practices to make them safer online. Huffman talked about the psychology of cybersecurity and how victims are made, by discussing ways hackers have begun to prey on human emotions during their cyberattacks.

CyberWyoming is a nonprofit affiliate of CyberUSA and administrator of the Made Safe in Wyoming program, which motivates and empowers business owners to meet the best practices of cybersecurity. CyberWyoming’s vision is to build a community of non-technical leaders and mentors in Wyoming to carry forward cybersecurity awareness and increase business resilience in Wyoming.

Note: An earlier version of this story said that First Northern Bank of Wyoming received the award, not First Federal Bank and Trust. We sincerely regret the error.