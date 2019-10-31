SHERIDAN — The Bureau of Land Management Buffalo Field Office plans to burn slash piles on BLM lands this fall and winter in several areas including Billy Creek, Slip Road, Beartrap, near Bitter Creek in northwestern Campbell County, and along Collins Road in north central Campbell County.

Along the Slip Road, BLM fire crews have been hand-thinning to restore meadows and curl-leaf mahogany stands and to create fuel breaks adjacent to the road. BLM will burn 30 acres of hand piles along Slip Road. BLM will be burning machine piles from a timber sale at Beartrap near Hazelton and Slip Road.

In the Billy Creek area, the BLM provides a public slash disposal site to local homeowners. The site is for non-commercial use and can accommodate small material such as branches and small trees. BLM burns the pile every winter and would like to remind users that excavated stumps are not allowed in the pile because they are difficult to maneuver and burn.

In northwestern Campbell County near Bitter Creek, the Conservation District and Wyoming State Forestry Division have completed thinning treatments on private lands and BLM will burn hand piles on about 10 acres. In north central Campbell County BLM has completed a fuels reduction project and will burn hand piles on about 140 acres near the junction of Collins Road and Horse Creek Roads.

Burning may begin in November and continue through April. All prescribed burn projects are conducted in accordance with approved burn plans which specify weather, smoke dispersal, and fuel moisture conditions.

For more information, please contact The Buffalo Field Office front desk at 307-684-1100, Jennifer Walker at 307-684-1164 or Jacob McClure at 307-684-1064.