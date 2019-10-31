SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital will offer a free service and will host a free event to assist anyone who needs help navigating the Health Insurance Marketplace.

Open enrollment for the insurance marketplace begins Friday and the deadline to enroll, or re-enroll, is Dec. 14. SMH has six patient financial advocates available to help anyone in need of assistance with this process.

Advocates are available by appointment, according to Cheryl Relaford, patient access manager at SMH. In addition, SMH will host a Health Talk event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 to provide additional opportunities to meet with advocates. The event will take place at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Community Conference Room, located at 61 S. Gould St.

“Our advocates are trained to assist anyone in the community who needs help navigating the enrollment process,” Relaford added. “We know it can be a difficult or confusing process, and this is a natural opportunity to expand the role of our advocates for this short period of time to assist our community members in need.”

SMH advocates can help individuals understand how the marketplace works, review coverage options and discuss first-time enrollment and re-enrollment.

Depending on each individual’s eligibility, there are plans to help cover prescriptions, hospital stays, doctor visits and more. Some may even quality for a tax credit to help individuals afford health insurance coverage.

“There is no charge for the assistance from our advocates,” Relaford said. “We just want to help our community members.”

To make an appointment with one of the SMH patient financial advocates, call 307-675-4620. The website for the marketplace is www.healthcare.gov, or call 2-1-1 for immediate inquiries.