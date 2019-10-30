The weather in Cheyenne on Nov. 5, 1889 was chilly, ranging from 5 to 30 degrees. Nov. 5 was an election day in Wyoming, and more importantly for the residents of the territory, it was the day to decide whether the voters wanted statehood. While the desire of the voters in the territory was clear, statehood did not arrive without bitter arguments between the territorial legislature and the federal congress.

Members of Congress spoke at great length about admitting Wyoming with suffrage in its constitution. More locally, the delegates to the constitution convention spent several days of its session discussing whether suffrage should be removed from the state constitution to make statehood more palatable for Congress.

Henry Coffeen’s remarks on suffrage during the convention were brief. He felt the discussion about suffrage had already been decided and that the state was thriving with suffrage in place. Coffeen stated that the previous 20 years of suffrage demonstrated that suffrage had positive impacts on the territory. He stated: “I am unwilling to stand here and by vote or word or gesture disenfranchise one half the people of our territory, and that the better half.”

It seemed that the members of Congress found women’s suffrage to be undesirable. Wyoming state legislators were obstinate in their desire to continue to enfranchise women. At the convention, Buffalo legislator Charles Burritt gave an impassioned speech declaring, “…this convention has the courage, and this state has the courage, to go before congress and the world with this suffrage plank in its constitution, and if they will not let us in with this plank in our constitution we will stay out forever.”

The Laramie Daily Boomerang ascertained the legislators were determined that Wyoming enter the Union with suffrage, when it stated on September 6, 1889 that “…it would be an easier matter to level the mountains in Wyoming than to prevent them from providing in the state constitution that the right to vote shall not be taken from the women of the new state.”

The discussion about suffrage turned from removing suffrage to requiring a literacy requirement to vote. Ill feelings toward immigrants from the Old World were strong in the young territory and the discussion on the proposed amendment was mostly in favor of it.

When the final tallies came in for statehood, the voters overwhelmingly supported statehood 6,272 votes to 1,923. The ratification of the Wyoming constitution on Nov. 5, 1889 solidified the state as the first to enfranchise women in its constitution. By the time the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920, every western state had included suffrage in its state constitution, aside from New Mexico.

The Wyoming Room currently has a display distributed by the National Archives, entitled “Rightfully Hers: American Women and the Vote” as part of the celebration of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Please stop by as we celebrate suffrage through next year.

Kim Ostermyer is the manager of the Wyoming Room at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.