Creepy houses and cemeteries, buildings with miserable histories and the occasional church are habitual haunts. But what about ghosts and monsters that prefer the great outdoors?

Nearly 45% of Americans believe in ghosts, and 18% say they’ve had contact with one, Scientific American says. Wyomingites are familiar with Miss Kate, who haunts the upper floor of the Sheridan Inn, or ghosts who inhabit Buffalo’s Occidental Hotel, once an old west saloon and bordello.

But there are others: spirits in the mountains, monsters in lakes and on the plains.

In her 1989 book “Ghosts on the Range: Eerie True Tales of Wyoming,” Debra D. Munn retells “The Ghost in the Red Flannel Shirt,” a hunter’s tale.

In the fall of 1951, a 17-year-old identified by pseudonym as Phil Johnson was hunting elk near North Trapper Creek. He was separated from his party in heavy fog and realized he was near steep canyon walls, invisible in the weather.

“I was getting very tired and a little panicky, when I suddenly looked up into a clearing,” Johnson said.

“There was a faint image of a young boy standing there. He was wearing a red flannel shirt and pointing in the direction opposite to where I was headed. I hollered at him, but before he could say or do anything else, the fog moved into the clearing and he disappeared.”

Johnson turned course and went where the boy had indicated, finding his camp. No one there had seen a boy in a red flannel shirt. The next day, the men found another camp, where a hunter mentioned being separated from his group in the fog. Unprompted, he told Johnson he’d nearly fallen off a cliff, until he saw a boy in a red flannel shirt pointing the other way. The boy vanished before saying a word.

Johnson told no one for 35 years, but always wondered if the boy was a spirit hoping to spare others his own fate: dying on Trapper Creek.

In “Wyoming Folklore: Reminiscences, Folktales, Beliefs, Customs, and Folk Speech,” a 2010 collection of stories compiled in the Great Depression by the Federal Writers’ Project, the writers devote an entire chapter to “The Capture of a Sea Serpent” in northeastern Wyoming.

“The region between the Missouri and the Rockies is apparently teemed with water monsters,” an unidentified storyteller writes. “Huge reptilian creatures are reported … (in) Lake DeSmet and Sheridan.”

According to a Baylor Religion Survey, 16% of Americans said that Bigfoot “absolutely” or “probably” exists. Though data is hard to find, it’s possible fewer still believe in “Smetty,” the Lake DeSmet monster.

One man, however, believed so wholeheartedly he made arrangements to have it exhibited at the 1939 New York World’s Fair. He built a tank at the Sheridan Flour Mill, complete with “laying mash” for serpent eggs. The man never captured the monster, instead destroying it in a 10-hour, nightmarish struggle on the lake.

“We gyrated, twisted, turned, and sometimes the boat was actually sailing through the air a foot above water, now churned to blood red foam. Suddenly, without warning, a beast whirled around in the water straight for the boat,” he reported.

At the very last moment, the man’s companion jabbed a pitchfork into the water, pulling the monster to shore. It exploded.

“The only explanation I can give is that the phenomenon was caused by the difference in pressure of the air and the water. We know the monster had been living at great depths, where the pressure is much greater than at surface or on land,” the story went.

Smetty may not be the only monster in Johnson County, according to Report #5674 at the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

On Jan. 11, 2003, a witness identified only as DJ was traveling between Gillette and Buffalo on Interstate 90. His wife and child were asleep, and moonlight illuminated mule deer in the sub-zero cold. The driver was startled, though, to see an upright animal covered with hair, with no neck and shoulders like a linebacker near the highway.

“The animal turned its whole torso to look toward his approaching car … the eyes shined red,” Report #5674 reads, describing the animal as “ape-like.”

Before the incident, DJ did not believe in Bigfoot.

“I believed it didn’t exist … but now … I know what I saw. No doubt about it. What anybody else says … I don’t care,” he said.

Laura Krantz, producer of the 2019 podcast Wild Thing, said people are drawn to these kinds of stories.

“They like the idea that the world is still wild and unexplored enough that something like Bigfoot (or Smetty or Loch Ness or the Yeti) could exist out there, in an untrammeled wilderness,” Krantz said. “It gives the sense that there’s still room for exploration and that there are still creatures we don’t know about.”

As a species, humans have always told stories of creatures beyond the light of the campfire.

“Stories like this have been around for generations — think of Beowulf, for instance. We’ve kind of evolved with the idea of these creatures and I think it touches us at a very base level,” Krantz said. “More recently, I think people like the idea of Bigfoot because it’s a creature like us … but different. It’s a creature that remained true to its wild roots, that didn’t go down the road of wearing pants and paying taxes and working 9-to-5 jobs.

“It’s the idea of what we might have been.”