SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks are on a six-game win streak and look to keep the streak going this weekend against the Helena Bighorns at home Friday and Saturday.

“Day in and day out during the week we are putting good work in at practice,” said defenseman Jack Royer. “We have really come together as a team honestly. The boys are meshing together really well. Coach (Andy) Scheib is leading us in the right direction as a championship-caliber team and everything is just clicking right now. We are playing well and we kind of have this swagger on our back right now and we are rolling with it.”

The Hawks have made it a goal to dominate both nights during the weekend after coming out slow on Saturday nights to start the season.

“The hard work, the intensity for four all three periods and in both of our games,” defenseman Alex Kesler said. “It was something we have not been doing consistently at the beginning of the season but the last few games it has really showed.”

The big difference in the recent run of games focused on doing the little things right and paying attention to the smaller details, forward Kolton Wright said. The Hawks will need to continue working on the little things to keep the streak going and avoid mental mistakes.

Kesler said those mistakes could be bad passes across the center of the ice that are intercepted and taken back for a goal or simply not being ready mentally for the first five minutes of the game.

Kesler said he and the other assistant captains, Wright and Logan Syrup, shoulder some of that responsibility of preparing the Hawks for a game.

“Making sure we are not goofing around in the locker room, focusing up,” Kesler said about assistant captain responsibilities.

Wright said another big part of being an assistant captain is leading the team by example.

The Hawks enter a third weekend with at least one game at the M&M Center, a place the team is starting to feel at home.

“I love our barn,” forward Logan Syrup said.

Royer said it took him a while to adjust to life in Wyoming.

A new rink and being far from home was difficult at first. As the Hawks became more involved in the community and interacted with the locals, it allowed him to focus on the task at hand.

“It is a beautiful rink, very nice,” Royer said. “The facilities are great and the fans are truly incredible because last year we had nothing like this, no fan base, so it is awesome to have.”

Wright said the fans have been great at every home game so far and hope the crowd continues to build as the wins start to add up for the Hawks.

The Hawks have displayed excellent offense mixed with good defense in the past six games with a goal ratio of 54 to 11.

“Forwards can put the puck in the net and we have D that can keep the puck out of the net,” Syrup said. “We have Hearn and Downie bailing us out back there when we need it and that is huge.”

Royer said the defense and goaltenders have played well, earning a shut out in the most recent game. The forwards have been doing a great job of scoring goals for the Hawks.

The last six games have been the start of the second round of games against the division. While the Hawks were solid to start the year, they are now reaching their peak.

“If we have already played them once, we have not played the best we can against them,” Wright said. “I think now we are just starting to pick it up so I think we will be a lot better this time around. We know what to expect, [which] will help too.”

Kesler said in round two against opponents, the Hawks know what to expect and will not have to spend time figuring out the other teams.

Overall, the Hawks have started to mesh as a team and want to continue their winning ways.

“We have a good group of guys,” Syrup said. “Everyone is starting to buy in and it is showing, it is starting to show. We are going to keep rolling.”

Wright said as long as the Hawks continue to work on the little things and work hard, they can beat any team in the division.

“If the effort is there and with the guys in the locker room if we come out with a great effort we are going to win,” Wright said. “It does not matter who is on the other side of the ice.”

The Hawks will have a ‘white out’ night Friday, where attendees are encouraged to wear white; the puck drops at 7:30 p.m. The game against Helena Saturday starts at 7 p.m.