Lazy Thai yellow curry

As of a few weeks ago, we welcomed a new baby girl into the Sanders household. I can remember writing about Bruce right after he was born and now we are already on to kid No. 2. I have this nagging feeling we chewed off a way bigger chunk than we were expecting. One kid is easy, two might be a handful.

The new one had the unfortunate timing to share a birthday with me. I’m sure it will be a point of contention when she is a teenager and I’m no longer cool — not saying I am now, but my son seems to think I’m cool.

The past two weeks have been a blur. Short nights, remembering how to hold a little baby so their head doesn’t fall off and wishing I could help my wife with some of the new baby responsibilities. I unfortunately don’t have the correct parts to feed her and as you can probably tell, am back at work while she coasts along like a zombie for six weeks.

Smart people would have probably meal planned at least the first two weeks after birth so you’re not eating junk food or having to make things when you have zero desire. We were not those people.

It has taken me a full two weeks to get back into the swing of cooking meals. It has been a steady stream of easy frozen or take-out. Lack of sleep and two kids really takes the cooking gumption out of you, turns out!

I happened to see some naan bread on sale and yellow Thai curry immediately popped into my head. Ever since we had some amazing Thai curry served with hot off the rock naan on our trip to Japan, I crave the combo. It was one of the better meals we had there and the fact that I had great curry in Japan is something I find funny to this day. Nonetheless, this store-bought naan was no match to fresh made by masters, but it hit the spot.

Skipping making curry paste — because it is kind of a pain and takes forever — I had a jar of yellow curry sauce in my pantry and it worked well in a pinch. Is it as good as the homemade drawn-out process? No. But I have two kids now so the sauce will do, for now.

Lazy Thai yellow curry

1 tablespoon oil

1 whole yellow onion, sliced thinly

3 carrots peeled and chopped

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 jar yellow curry sauce

4 red potatoes, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces

1 14-ounce can coconut milk

2 cup water

1 teaspoon paprika (optional)

1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)

1. Heat the oil in a large pot over medium low heat. Add the cubed chicken, paprika and cinnamon. Cook until browned.

2. Add the onions, curry sauce, potatoes, carrots, coconut milk and water to the pot — simmer for 20-30 minutes or until the carrots and potatoes are fully cooked, adding more water depending on the consistency you want for the sauce. Serve over rice.

3. Enjoy!