CHEYENNE — Wyoming environmental regulators will investigate complaints that a bentonite mining company regularly violated rules and escaped proper oversight, Gov. Mark Gordon’s spokesman confirmed.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality will investigate complaints made by a former employee of Black Hills Bentonite, LLC., according to the governor’s chief energy policy advisor Randall Luthi.

He made his commitment in an Oct. 22 email that responded to at least 14 complaint letters from former Black Hills employee Bruce Lawson, who retired in September. Lawson sent the letters to the DEQ, Gov. Gordon and the federal Bureau of Land Management. They allege the overseeing agencies and the company, which sells most of its dried-clay products for cat litter, are in a regulatory mess that needs to be cleaned up.

Lawson alleged recurring violations of mining rules and regulations by Black Hills Bentonite at several sites in the state. Lax and incompetent enforcement by DEQ and BLM regulators allowed infractions to continue, the letters say.

Black Hills Bentonite, which the Wyoming DEQ documents describe as having “a pattern of violations,” violated crucial big game winter range closures, worked improperly in core greater sage grouse habitat and mishandled topsoil that’s essential for reclamation of the open pit mines, Lawson claimed.

The BLM is guilty of “gross negligence … for failing to protect elk and mule deer on crucial big game winter range,” Lawson alleged in an Oct. 15 letter to the federal agency. He aimed similar charges against the Wyoming DEQ, saying inspectors there “are so poorly trained that they are incapable of recognizing these flagrant violations.”

Black Hills Bentonite president Tom Thorson rejected claims his firm was operating improperly.

“I don’t know what he’s talking about,” Thorson told WyoFile in a telephone interview. “I’m surprised he’s creating a lot of issues. We’ve always had a good relationship.” WyoFile did not receive a response to a request to the company Monday for a more detailed explanation of its operations.

A BLM spokeswoman said last week the agency had “not found any non-compliance” at a Black Hills mine near Ten Sleep in Washakie County. The agency will “take another look” at the company’s records, spokeswoman Courtney Whiteman said.

The state, too, will follow up on the complaint, Luthi wrote in his email to Lawson.

“A copy of your letter was sent by me to the Director of DEQ,” Luthi’s email reads. “I understand that he will include it with other letters he has received from you and will investigate the matter.”

Black Hills Bentonite violations relate to seven permits, Lawson contends, including at a mine north of Ten Sleep in Washakie County. “BHB has ignored … seasonal big game winter stipulations,” Lawson wrote DEQ Director Todd Parfitt, “and has continued to conduct surface mining and hauling activities … on a year-round basis…

“Since 2014, the [Wyoming DEQ – Land Quality Division] Administrator has made no effort or taken any enforcements (sic) actions against BHB … despite the fact this matter has been addressed in several past annual inspection reports,” Lawson continued. Employees “never conducted follow-up inspections to insure wintering wildlife restrictions were being observed.”

The agency and its employees, including Land Quality Division administrator Kyle Wendtland, failed their duties “for more than five years,” Lawson alleged. DEQ employees and administrators also failed to enforce reclamation requirements, including rules requiring the preservation and proper stockpiling of topsoil and governing the construction of roads, Lawson wrote.

By Angus M. Thuermer Jr.

WyoFile.com