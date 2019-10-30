SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Smoke detector assist, 800 block Arlington Boulevard, 2:37 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• RMA assist, Taylor Road, 7:08 a.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, Fort Road, 6:29 a.m.

• Medical, College Drive, 8:48 a.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Court, 9:24 a.m.

• Trauma, West Fifth Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Trauma, Warren Avenue, 11:33 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:23 p.m.

• Trauma, Warren Avenue, 12:45 p.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 1:17 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:57 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 3:41 p.m.

• Trauma, Coffeen Avenue, 4:16 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Hill Pond Drive, 1:51 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:25 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Thurmond Avenue, 12:38 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Broadway Street, 8:34 a.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 11:33 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Gladstone Street, 3:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 2:56 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Timberline Drive, 3:15 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:24 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Terra Avenue, 9:55 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 11:49 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Brooks Street, 3:32 p.m.

• ZPF violation, Sheridan area, 3:44 p.m.

• Snow removal, North Brooks Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Animal welfare, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:46 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Mydland Road, 9:11 a.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Heights Way, 4:26 p.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 4:54 p.m.

• Dispute all others, North Sheridan Avenue, 4:33 p.m.

• Accident, Brundage Lane, 6:04 p.m.

• Animal dead, Coffeen Avenue, 7:04 p.m.

• Warrant service, Gladstone Street, 7:46 p.m.

• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 8 p.m.

• ZPF violation, West Fifth Street, 5:48 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Quinn C. Anderson, 24, Sheridan, interference with officer, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Justine A. Beeson, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Erica F. Couch, 31, Sheridan, DUI, no valid drivers license, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dennis E. Failey, 45, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court

• Shaun P. Wolfe, 38, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 59

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 6