Local church to host Family Fall Fun Fest

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Wesleyan Church will host a Family Fall Fun Fest from 5-8 p.m. Thursday.

The event will include a safe, dry, fun night of family-friendly activities such as inflatables, games, treats, family photos, hot dogs and more.

Sheridan Wesleyan Church is located at 404 W. Brundage Lane.

Dave Munsick to perform at WYO

SHERIDAN — Dave Munsick will perform in concert at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 7 p.m. Friday.

Munsick has recorded six CDs of his original songs, two CDs of original material with his sons, and several custom compilations. His latest work, “The Songteller,” is the culmination of his writing efforts over the past four years. It was recorded in Nashville this past summer with some of the industry greats and contains what Munsick considers to be 13 of his most well-crafted songs.

The Nov. 1 show will be the official CD release of the new album.

Tickets for the show cost $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members, $15 for students and $10 for children age 12 and younger.

Tickets are available at the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com and by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

PRBRC annual meeting to focus on ‘When Coal is No Longer King’

SHERIDAN — On Saturday, Powder River Basin Resource Council will host its 47th annual meeting at the Holiday Inn Sheridan. This year’s theme, “When Coal is No Longer King: A Conversation on Wyoming’s Future,” will explore how the state’s economy must change as the coal industry shrinks.

Denise Parrish, deputy administrator of the Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate; Robin Cooley, director of the Department of Workforce Services, and Adele Morris, senior climate and energy economics fellow at the Brookings Institution, will discuss the economic transition from a coal-based economy and how communities, and the state as a whole, can adapt. Wyoming House Minority Floor Leader Cathy Connolly will moderate the panel.

“The time has come for Wyoming to rise to address the truth about the declining coal industry,” said Joyce Evans, PRBRC chair. “With three coal company bankruptcies in the last year, and PacifiCorp’s new resource plan further confirming that the U.S. is shifting away from coal-fired power, we can’t afford to wait any longer. We all have a stake in transitioning our coal communities and entire state toward a new, resilient economy that’s not sustained by coal.”

The public portion of Powder River’s annual meeting kicks off at 4 p.m. with a social hour, music and live and silent auctions. The dinner and panel discussion will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $45 for members and $55 for non-members, which includes a one-year membership. Everyone is welcome. For more information or to register for the event, contact PRBRC at 307-672-5809 or see www.powderriverbasin.org.