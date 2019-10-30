SHERIDAN — The Jentel Artist Residency Program will present this month’s residents in an event open to the public Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at SAGE Community Arts. Jentel Presents is a community outreach program that features visual presentations and readings by the visual artists and writers at the residency. Presenters will include sculptor Stefan Chinov of Dayton, Ohio; oil painter Emma Gerigscott of Portland, Oregon; fiction writer Sean Bernard of La Verne, California; nonfiction writer Carl Erik Fisher of Brooklyn, New York; mixed media animator Erin Pollock of Brooklyn New York; and fiber sculptor Meghan Rowswell of Knob Noster, Missouri.

The event is free and open to the public. SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.