SHERIDAN — Dr. James Arvanitakis will offer a presentation entitled “Democracy in America and Around the World” at 7 p.m. Nov. 5.

Arvanitakis is associate vice president for research and graduate studies at Western Sydney University in Australia and a 2019-2020 Milward L. Simpson visiting Fulbright professor at the University of Wyoming School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies.

Arvanitakis will discuss how a number of social and political trends causing fractures in democracies can be addressed and overcome. Following Arvanitakis’ talk, a panel discussion featuring Dr. Jean Garrison, director of the UW Office of Engagement and Outreach; Dr. Jason McConnell, assistant professor of political science at UW; and Arvanitakis.

The event is part of the Wallop Civic Engagement Outreach Program, a two-year partnership with Wyoming colleges to share the expertise of UW faculty and students.

For additional information on the program, email engage@uwyo.edu or call 307-766-5202.

The Nov. 5 event is free, open to the public and will take place in Tandem hall in the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, located at 42 N. Main St.