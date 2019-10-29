SHERIDAN — One individual was taken to the hospital for evaluation Friday after a structure fire caused smoke to fill a residential structure on Cheyenne Street.

An occupant had extinguished the fire when Sheridan Fire-Rescue responded to a report of smoke inside the structure at 12:40 p.m. Friday.

When Engine 2 arrived on the scene, there were no visible signs of smoke or fire from the outside of the structure.

The occupant told the fire crew there was a substantial amount of smoke in the basement and fire personnel confirmed the fire had been extinguished.

Crews remained on scene until 2:20 p.m. after requesting ventilation to clear smoke from the structure.

Sheridan Police Department and Rocky Mountain Ambulance also responded to the incident and there were no injuries to fire personnel reported.