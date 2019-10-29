POWELL — If you want to see the grizzly bear delisted, Gov. Mark Gordon says you should support President Donald Trump’s bid for re-election in 2020.

Speaking to members of the Park County Farm Bureau Federation on Friday night in Powell, Gordon said his administration is going to work “very hard” to make sure the state’s efforts to delist the Yellowstone area’s grizzly bears are successful.

But he warned that, if voters choose a new president next year, they could wipe out any actions that the Trump administration takes in the final six months of his current term.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure Trump is reelected,” Gordon said, “because this administration understands how important it is for states to have the opportunity to manage their own affairs. That’s critical.”

He told the Farm Bureau audience that, “it’s very important that you all stand up, write everybody you know, try to do everything you can to make sure people understand how important this Trump administration is to our livelihoods going forward.”

By CJ Baker

Powell Tribune Via Wyoming News Exchange