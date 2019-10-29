CHEYENNE — Public comments ranged from highly supportive to starkly opposed Monday, as the Wyoming Department of Health recorded responses to proposed revisions to Immunization Program Administrative Rules. The public registered comments in person and online.

Proposed changes were developed by the WYDOH Public Health Division and shared with school nurses, principals and superintendents.

Some of the changes were proposed to clarify rules and definitions and align with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The proposed changes to Chapters 1, 3 and 5 of the administrative rules were intended to update language and clarify rules to be in accordance with national standards, said Jude Alden, immunization unit manager for WYDOH.

Changes to Chapter 3 Section 4 of the rules would add the meningococcal vaccine — serogroups A,C,W and Y — to the requirements for entry into Wyoming schools effective Aug. 1, 2020.

Meningococcal bacteria can cause severe or deadly infections like meningitis, which affects the brain and spinal cord, and bloodstream infections. About one in five people who survive their meningococcal infection have permanent disabilities, according to the CDC.

Rules regarding requests for mandatory immunization waivers remain unchanged — the rules require a state or county health officer to grant a waiver based on submitted evidence of religious objection or medical condition.

Wyoming has the lowest rate of MenACWY vaccination in the country and schools are high-risk environments for spreading preventable disease, Alden said. About one-third of adolescents age 16-18 and 64% of 13- to 17-year-olds in Sheridan County have received the MenACWY vaccine as of 2018, according to WYDOH.

The risk of contracting meningococcal disease is slightly higher among college students than other groups. The CDC recommends all 11- to 12-year-olds be vaccinated, with a booster shot at 16.

Some public comments Monday cited research about vaccinations’ potential to protect communities from serious disease in support of the proposed changes. Others opposed the revisions based on concerns over infringement on personal freedoms, adverse effects of vaccines and mandatory vaccines as a violation of religious beliefs.

“The proposed edits set before us today are, in my opinion, simply an infringement on personal liberty,” Trinity Lewis of Arvada said. “Let’s encourage Wyoming parents, let’s equip them with the proper research and knowledge that they need, let’s encourage them in our communities…then let’s leave it to the parents to make the best decisions for their children and, in that way, we will continue to have the free society that we always have had.”

The most common category for immunization waivers in Wyoming is for religious objection, with 753 wavers in the state and 26 in Sheridan County in 2018.

According to the World Health Organization, vaccine hesitancy — “the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite the availability of vaccines,” — is among the top 10 threats to global health in 2019.

“Vaccination is one of the most cost-effective ways of avoiding disease — it currently prevents 2-3 million deaths a year, and a further 1.5 million could be avoided if global coverage of vaccinations improved,” according to the World Health Organization.

Sheridan nurse manager Debra Haar said adding the meningococcal vaccine to the list of requirements for students would more closely align with regional university requirements.

The University of Wyoming does not currently require the vaccine for incoming students but other regional colleges do, she said. There have been documented cases of meningitis at the University of Wyoming in recent years.

Requiring the vaccine adds one more layer of protection for communities, she said. One strain of the disease is more commonly found in foreign nations, while the other has been found on U.S. college campuses, Haar said.

“I always encourage all of the people who come in to seriously look at both of [the vaccines] for that added layer of protection,” Haar said. “We’re a very international society now. We’re exposed to lots and lots of different people in a lot of different ways…the more protection you can get for you and your family, the better.”

School districts require certain vaccines already, while others are only encouraged. Haar said she offers the list of everything available to an individual at the time of their appointment so they can choose what’s best for themselves or their child.

The proposed changes to immunization rules would raise the meningococcal vaccine from encouraged to required in schools, she said.