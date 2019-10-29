SHERIDAN — Downtown stakeholders urged Sheridan City Council to revive the city’s Downtown Development Authority — an inactive arm of the Downtown Sheridan Association — during a council study session Monday.

DSA Executive Director Zoila Perry and Bighorn Design Studio owner PJ Treide told council members they believed a renewed DDA could provide a shot in the arm to development projects focused on the city’s downtown.

Sheridan created the DDA in 2015 in response to a petition from downtown property owners. The association was designed to give the DSA, which functions as a nonprofit organization, access to more revenue options so the organization could pursue more ambitious downtown enhancement projects.

As a nonprofit, the DSA has limited funding options. It primarily relies on revenue from membership fees, fundraising and contributions from the city through disbursements from like Sheridan’s Optional One-Cent Sales Tax revenue allocation.

A DDA would be eligible receive a more consistent revenue stream through the city, through either property taxes or a portion of downtown sales taxes, and could apply for grant funding for specific projects through entities like the Wyoming Business Council.

Those opportunities were never realized after the DDA formed in 2015, however, due in part to staff turnover in both the city and the DSA.

Perry told council the board was effectively defunct when she took over as DSA director in 2017.

That inactivity was compounded by an error in the DDA’s bylaws. City Attorney Brendon Kerns told council that, according to Wyoming statute, terms for the board members of groups like the DDA should be staggered.

When the DDA formed, its bylaws assigned all the appointed board members four-year terms, which resulted in the appointments of the entire board expiring at the same time.

Right now, Councilor Aaron Linden is the only member appointed to the DDA, though the board hasn’t met in more than a year.

Kerns offered council three options for the future of the DDA.

The first would be to redraft the board’s bylaws and appoint new members to the board.

The second would be to “mothball” the DDA, which would officially declare the board inactive, but would not dissolve it. Kerns said if council chooses to dissolve the DDA and it, or a future council, decides it wants to reinstate it, the city will have to go through a lengthy process to reauthorize a DDA.

The third option, Kerns said, would be to formally dissolve the DDA through a city ordinance.

Councilors asked Perry to send them reports and studies related to the creation of the DDA and told Kerns they would like to revisit the matter at the council’s second regular meeting in November.