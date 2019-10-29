SHERIDAN — The call for entries for Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition is now available at www.callforentry.org. The entry deadline is Nov. 30.

Established in 2000 under an initiative by Gov. Geringer and organized under the auspices of the Wyoming State Museum and the Wyoming Arts Council, the Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition celebrates the work of Wyoming artists. The state’s five elected officials and representatives from other state agencies participating in the program select purchase award winners.

Works receiving purchase awards join the Wyoming State Museum’s prestigious capitol art collection. All other artwork in the exhibition is available for sale to the general public.

The Wyoming State Museum uses proceeds from these sales to add art to its permanent collection.

The exhibit is open to artists currently working and living in Wyoming.

There is no fee to enter. This program is managed by the Wyoming State Museum. Questions may be directed to Kristy Griffin, museum registrar, at kristy.griffin@wyo.gov or 307-777-5426.

The juried exhibition will be on display from Feb. 20 through Aug. 13 at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. This year’s juror is ceramicist Gregory Tegarden of Alpine, Texas.