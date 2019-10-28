Broncs win school’s first cross-country title

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School cross-country competed at the state meet hosted in Afton at the Valley View Golf Course. Teams ran a 5k course that featured a lot of hills.

The Broncs took home the team title, the first in Sheridan High School history. The Broncs finished with a score of 53, 17 points ahead of second place Cheyenne Central High School.

Austin Akers finished with a 17:02 and Alex Garber finished with a 17:03 to set the pace for the Broncs. Akers finished in seventh place and Garber finished in eighth. Both received All-State honors for finishing in the top 10.

Timothy Brown finished in 11th, followed by David Standish in 13th, Reese Charest in 14th, Blaine Johnson in 24th and Wyatt Shaw in 48th.

The Lady Broncs finished fourth at a team with 95 points. Natrona County High School won the state title with 67 points followed by Cheyenne Central High School with 80 points and Jackson High School with 86 points.

Katie Turpin finished in ninth place with a time of 20:04. Turpin, sophomore, has now received All-State honors both years she has competed in the event.

Sylvia Brown finished in 11th, followed by Kate Moran in 16th, Abby Newton in 23rd, Sarah Gonda in 44th, Ella Kessner in 57th and Danika Palmer in 65th.

Lady Broncs finish third in conference

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls swimming competed in the 4A east conference meet Oct. 25-26 in Gillette.

As a team, the Lady Broncs finished third in the conference behind Campbell County High School and Cheyenne Central High School.

Sheridan’s 200-yard medley relay team and the 200-yard freestyle relay team finished third.

Zoe Robison won the 200-yard individual medley and was second in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Jaylynn Morgan finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly.

Alicia Thoney finished second in the 1-meter diving event.

The Lady Broncs will compete at the state swim meet Nov. 7-9 in Gillette.

Lady Broncs lose in three to Thunder Basin

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School volleyball lost to Thunder Basin High School in Gillette 3-0 on Saturday.

The Lady Broncs lost 25-8, 25-10, 25-13.

The Lady Broncs will compete in the 4A east regional tournament Nov. 1-2 hosted at Cheyenne Central High School.

Generals soccer season ends

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College men’s soccer ended their season on the road against Northeastern Junior College, losing in the first round of the playoffs, 5-0.

Rams run at state

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School had three runners compete in the state cross-country event in Afton.

JB Brogdon finished in 21st and Cameron Tift finished in 42nd for the Rams. Elizabeth Foley finished in 25th for the Lady Rams.

Head coach Art Orr said is a message to The Sheridan Press that all runners ran well and improved from last year.

All three runners are juniors and have a chance to compete next year to improve their times and will hopefully have a full team with which to run.

Lady Rams fall in four

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School volleyball hosted Sundance Friday and lost to the visitors in four, 22-25, 25-11, 25-18, 25-23. The game against Greybull Saturday was canceled, and the Lady Rams will continue action at the regional tournament Nov. 1.

Tongue River secures top seed for regionals

DAYTON — Tongue River High School volleyball defeated Rocky Mountain High School 3-0 Saturday to take control of the 2A Northwest quadrant and earn a No. 1 seed for the regional tournament in Riverton Nov. 1-2.

Tongue River harriers compete at state

DAYTON — Tongue River High School cross-country competed at the state meet in Afton on Saturday with the Eagles finishing in second place and the Lady Eagles finishing in fourth place as a team.

Wyatt Ostler led the Eagles, finishing third with a time of 18:00 followed by Jett Walker in fourth with a 18:02 and Jason Barron in 10th with a time of 18:31. All three Eagles received All-State honors.

Al Spotted finished in 12th followed by Wes Beadle in 17th, Cooper Vollmer in 26th and Michael Barron in 38th.

The Lady Eagles were led by Kalie Bocek who led the way by placing ninth with a time of 22:39. Bocek received All-State honors. Chloe Wilson finished in 19th followed by Liz Heser in 31st, Marajha Pease in 43rd and Rita Xia in 47th.

“We were extremely proud all season of the efforts of the entire team, especially those of our senior captains Cooper Vollmer, Jett Walker, and Kalie Bocek,” said assistant coach Keri McMeans in a message to The Press. “All three provided great leadership and set the tone for the Eagles. Both the Eagles and Lady Eagles are making plans to be on the podium in 2020.”