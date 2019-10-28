CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers volleyball team lost their final home game of the season in four sets against the Hulett Red Devils. Set scores were 25-15, 13-25, 25-16 and 25-20. Though the two teams were even in score for much of the match, the Lady Panthers ultimately won only the second set.

“We were very up and down today, and I think the scores are very indicative of that, especially the first three sets,” Arvada-Clearmont head coach Sarah Walker said. “We came out a little flat, but then we came out of it in set two, reverted back to the same thing in set three. I thought we were gonna make that turnaround in set three, and we were close, we were right there.”

Hulett took the lead at the start of the first set and kept it throughout. The Lady Panthers had a quick rally late in the set with freshman Shelby Fennema serving but Hulett finished quickly afterward, taking the set 25-15. The Lady Panthers took the lead in the second set with another rally on serves by Shelby Fennema. The Red Devils answered with their own run, but Arvada-Clearmont then widened its lead to 16-8 on serves by junior Kerri Malli. The two teams went back and forth through the rest of the set, but Hulett never recovered the shortfall, and Arvada-Clearmont won the set 25-13. The teams were even through the first half of the third set, with the Lady Panthers trailing slightly. Hulett then pulled ahead on a run to 11-18, scoring mostly on mistakes by the Lady Panthers throughout the later part of the set. The teams looked even again through the end of the set, but this time Arvada-Clearmont couldn’t make up the difference, and Hulett won the set 25-16.

The fourth set was the most even of the day, with the two teams remaining close in score until a tie at 18-18. Several long volleys landed in Hulett’s favor, and the Red Devils took the set 25-20 and the match in four sets. Walker said some of the players she asked a lot of this week really stepped up. In particular, she praised senior Kailei Beam for learning how to play as libero for the team and reading the other team’s hitters and communicating it well to her teammates.

Walker also praised Ashlynn Fennema for team and solo blocks and reading the court to better place her hits on offense.

“I think that that’s huge too, that two girls that have been right on the cusp of making a breakthrough, I feel like tonight that started clicking for them. Now we need a couple more,” Walker said. “So that piece of it is always super encouraging knowing that you have a week to solidify everybody clicking together and working together.”

Senior McKenna Auzqui said the seniors had a lot of emotion for their last home game and played well and competitively.

“I think we can all walk away happy today because we win and lose as a team,” Auzqui said.

Ashlynn Fennema said the team can improve its confidence and transitioning off the net, especially on defense.

“I think that everybody gave it their all and tried their best and some calls didn’t go our way which killed our momentum, but other than that we did good and we’re gonna go into regionals with a clean slate,” Ashlynn Fennema said.

Next weekend, the Lady Panthers will head to Hanna, Wyoming, for their first playoff match as four-seed in the regional tournament against the Hanna-Elk Mountain Lady Miners.