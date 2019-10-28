SHERIDAN — Sheridan College volleyball faced Western Wyoming Community College, the top team in the Region IX North Conference, Saturday and forced a fifth set in a competitive match. The Lady Generals lost 3-2.

The local team had a chance to win the first and second sets, having a one-point lead late in each of the sets. Both times Western rallied to win 27-25, taking a 2-0 lead over the Lady Generals.

Sheridan avoided the sweep and controlled the second set, winning 25-21.

Head coach Casey Quiggle said he told the team following the third set the teams were even with amount of points scored. He wanted the Lady Generals to understand they were keeping up with Western the entire time.

Sheridan won the third set 25-23, forcing a fifth set where Western started off with a 7-1 lead, propelling them to a 15-11 set and match victory.

Even when the Lady Generals were down six in the final set, they fought hard. Quiggle said Western is the top team in the conference for a reason and was able to win the right sets when they needed to. Overall Quiggle was happy with the Lady Generals’ performance.

Throughout the match, the Lady Generals displayed good effort on the defensive end. Sophomore Cayl Boman said the Lady Generals have been solid on defense all year and have been working on maintaining their energy for entire matches.

Being able to compete with Western for five sets gave the Lady Generals resolve that they can compete with any team they face, Boman said. As the end of the season approaches, the Lady Generals will use the newfound confidence to help end the season strong.

Sheridan needs one more win to reach the postseason, Quiggle said. The Lady Generals enter their final week of competition, facing Laramie County Community College 7 p.m. Friday and Eastern Wyoming Community College 3 p.m. Saturday. Sheridan lost to both teams on the road, but now have a chance face the teams at home, fighting for a playoff berth.