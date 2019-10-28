SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks junior team defeated the Gillette Wild Saturday, completing the weekend sweep.

The Hawks defeated the Wild in Gillette Friday 10-2 and returned home to the Whitney Rink in the M&M Center Saturday for a dominating 7-0 victory.

The Wild were the No. 2 team in the frontier division entering the weekend. Overall, Hawks head coach Andy Scheib said he was pleased with the team’s performance over the weekend.

“It all stems from hard work. We have been prying on that for the last couple of weeks now,” Scheib said. “We had the spurts there where we were not playing so good on Saturdays and coming out strong on Fridays. Just the hard work and the intensity we were able to keep up through the first five minutes until we got that goal. Props to my guys.”

The Hawks and Wild moved the puck around the ice for the first five minutes with neither team gaining the advantage. Sheridan started to find an offensive rhythm and put some shots on goals. A tripping penalty by the Wild gave the Hawks a power play opportunity. The team capitalized on it with a goal from Justin Schwartzmiller, assisted by Blake Billings and Logan Syrup.

“Getting the first goal of the game is huge because you get all of the momentum,” said Schwartzmiller. “Hockey is a game of momentum. We get all of that momentum and guys are high on the bench, we good a good shift after the first goal and we are rolling, we are looking good.”

The Hawks took control of the game, scoring three more goals in first period and taking a 4-0 lead entering the first intermission. Billings said the Hawks are undefeated when they score the first goal in the game and are 1-4 when the opponent scores first. The only game the Hawks won when allowing the first goal was the second game of the season against the Butte Cobras, a team that has one win on the season so far.

The Hawks were perfect in special teams in the game, killing all six of Gillette’s power plays. The Hawks spent about a third of the second period short-handed. The Hawks were called for a boarding-major penalty, resulting in five minutes of penalty to kill in the second period. There were also two other penalties on the Hawks that gave Gillette four more minutes of power play.

“We took a five-minute penalty and you go down five on four for five minutes; being able to kill that is huge,” Scheib said. “After that I think we had the momentum back and we were able to start rolling our lines again and get a better grasp of the game again from there.”

The Hawks received excellent play from goaltender James Downie, who stood strong during the five minutes and the entire game, turning away all 32 shots sent his way by the Wild. This was Downie’s fourth game in a Hawks jersey and his first at home.

“Ever since he has got here he has played really well for us,” Scheib said. “He has worked his butt off. It is nice to see him get rewarded for his efforts.”

It appeared the Wild scored during the five minute power play but goalie interference negated the goal.

“Penalties need to get lower a little bit but we are looking good on the PK,” Schwartzmiller said. “We have good tendy behind us in Downie and Hearn. We are looking good so far at the start of the season… We were really aggressive and we did not give them any time in space. We won draws in the defensive zone and got the puck out. We killed off a five-minute major and still had scoring chances, which some say that is a power kill.”

The Hawks have the best penalty kill percentage in the division. Billings said the Hawks could have scored a few more goals in the game but being short-handed hurt the team and the Hawks need to reduce their penalty minutes. Sheridan had 55 minutes of penalty compared to Gillette’s 28 minutes.

The Hawks scored on both power play opportunities in the first and third periods. Schwartzmiller scored both goals.

Sheridan’s Syrup scored a shorthanded goal in the first period. Syrup intercepted the puck between the blue lines and beat the goaltender one-on-one to score, giving the Hawks a 2-0 lead. Schwartzmiller scored his second goal in the first period assisted by Syrup. Stepan Ruta also scored in the first period and was assisted by Schwartzmiller and Syrup.

No goals were scored in the second period. Sandis Cook started the scoring for the Hawks in the third period, being assisted by Ruta and Schwartzmiller. Billings scored off of an assist by Kolton Wright and Schwartzmiller scored a third goal in the game, giving himself a hat trick. He was assisted by Jack Royer and Wright.

Billings said the Hawks played well as a team and was happy how the games against the Wild turned out. The Hawks are now on a six game win streak.

“I think overall team morale is good. We lost to these guys in the first game of the season against us,” Schwartzmiller said. “We should not have lost to them. Right now we are on a high, team morale is high, we are blocking shots.”

The Hawks will host the Helena Bighorns Nov. 1-2. Friday’s game starts at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday’s game starts at 7 p.m.