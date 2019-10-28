WYO to offer National Theatre Live broadcast

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer a screening of “Frankenstein” via National Theatre Live Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

NTL is the National Theatre’s project to broadcast theater to cinemas in the UK and internationally. NTL launched in June 2009 and has been experienced by more than 5.5 million people in more than 2,000 venues around the world — including the WYO.

“Frankenstein” tells the story of a bewildered creature cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Met with cruelty wherever he goes, the increasingly desperate and vengeful creature determines to track down his creator and strike a deal.

Tickets cost $16 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available online at wyotheater.com, at the WYO box office at 42 N. Main St. or by phone at 307-672-9084.

‘Haunted Extravaganza’ planned for fairgrounds

SHERIDAN — A “Haunted Extravaganza” is planned for Wednesday and Thursday at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall.

The event — organized by the John. C. Schiffer Collaborative School Parents for Academic Student Success group — will include chills and thrills, tactile displays and crafts for children, a haunted house, photo booth, raffle, bake sale, fortune telling and more.

The cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of six or fewer people.

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds are located at 1753 Victoria St.

First Interstate Bank hosts coat drive

SHERIDAN — First Interstate Bank has organized its annual Coats and More Drive to help keep neighbors warm this winter.

First Interstate branches will collect new or clean, gently-used coats, hats, mittens, gloves, scarves, socks, blankets and more. The items will be donated to and distributed by agencies in local communities.

Since starting the drive in 2009, First Interstate banks have collected and distributed 34,139 items to community partners and schools.

Coordinated by the First Interstate Foundation, this year’s drive kicks off today and runs through Nov. 8.

Those interested may drop off donation items of children’s/teen-sized coats, boots, gloves and socks at First Interstate downtown and Sugarland branches between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. All donations collected for this effort will benefit the Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange and local elementary schools.

“The winter months can be particularly difficult for some of our neighbors. For the 11th year in a row, we look forward to working with our generous communities to help folks stay warm this season,” said Kelly Bruggeman, executive director of the First Interstate Foundation.

Chamber Coffee to travel to Dayton

DAYTON — All are invited to attend the next Chamber Coffee set for Wednesday in Dayton.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. at Gallery on Main, located at 110 W. Third Ave.

Chamber Coffees are coordinated by the Chamber’s Business Retention & Expansion Committee in the outlying communities to provide an opportunity to learn more about topics and issues of importance to those areas.

For additional information, contact the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485.