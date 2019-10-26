SHERIDAN — The Tongue River Eagles football team lost 21-6 to the Wright Panthers Friday night in their final game of the season.

The team honored their seniors before the game and wore pink ankle wraps in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Tongue River kept the Panthers scoreless through the first half, but lost several key possessions on decisive second half errors.

Both teams were scoreless through the first quarter, with a series of short possessions by each.

The Eagles held Wright’s first possession of the second quarter with tackles for losses and a false start on Wright, who was forced to punt.

The Eagles scored quickly on the next drive. The Eagles lost a yard on a first down run attempt, and on second senior quarterback Braden McCafferty broke free on the right side and outran Wright defenders to take the ball all the way in for 82 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles missed the kick and led 6-0, but it was Tongue River’s only score of the night.

Wright led a long drive after the kickoff, but freshman Nate Guimond recovered a fumble by Wright at the 38-yard line. The next possession, Tongue River had the first of their own fumbles but recovered it and punted to the 17-yard line to end the half.

“Through the first half we played really well especially defensively,” Tongue River head coach Steve Hanson said. “Shut ‘em out in the first half, and we hadn’t done that in a while.”

Wright kicked off to Tongue River to start the second half, but the Eagles fumbled on second down at the 34-yard line and the Panthers recovered. Wright pushed to the 1-yard line and the Eagles held them there for two downs, but the Panthers scored on fourth.

Tongue River then had another quick possession with a large loss on second and a punt to the 36. The Eagles held the Panthers to just four downs, but fumbled again at the 17-yard line, and the Panthers recovered the football.

“Turnovers plagued us all year and you know our defense did an outstanding job but they had to be on the field,” Hanson said.

At the start of the fourth quarter, senior Kyle Breen made an open field tackle from behind after the Wright runner broke through the Eagles line. Later in the possession however, Wright’s Dax Yeradi ran through the middle for a touchdown from 15 yards out. The Panthers converted for two, gaining a 14-6 lead.

Tongue River had a short possession that ended on a punt, and Wright was pushed back by a holding penalty and a false start and strong stops by the Eagles, and Wright punted to the 9-yard line. The Eagles then had a quick four-down possession with incomplete passes.

Wright took over at the 15-yard line and Yeradi soon ran for another touchdown. After the kick, Wright led 21-6 with a little over two minutes left in the game.

The Eagles drove most of the field on runs by McCafferty and a 14-yard pass to Cummins, but Yeradi intercepted a pass attempt at the 40-yard line, and the Panthers then kneeled out the clock.

“Proud of the guys for playing hard for an entire season,” Hanson said. “The hard part about football is we don’t get a guaranteed postseason like other sports and it’s hard to keep playing football when there’s not a lot left to play.”

Still Hanson said the team performed well and he was proud of both older and younger players.

“Thought we built some quality depth with the young dudes and we’ll reflect back on it and keep building for next year.”

Hanson singled out freshman Nate Guimond and junior Tony Perfetti for their work for their work as inside linebackers and McCafferty for his leadership at quarterback, especially under pressure. Hanson said sophomore Jacob Knobloch was especially strong on defense.

“He really took away about half the field, really forced them to run the ball away from him and inside,” Hanson said. “He really was just a monster, it was great.”

McCafferty said the team played awesome in the first half and executed the entirety of the game-plan before mistakes set in in the second half.

“I’ve loved every single moment. Every hour that I’ve spent putting into this game and I don’t regret a bit of it,” McCafferty said. “I’ve gotten closer with my friends, my friends became brothers, and it’s a great experience.”