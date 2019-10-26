SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School football used another strong third quarter to move past Cheyenne East High School 45-27 to secure the No. 2 seed and home field in the playoffs.

Senior Garrett Coon said it will be a huge advantage for the Broncs to have the home field advantage.

Heading into halftime the score was tied 14-14.

“We had a rocky first half,” senior Joel Sayer said. “We made some adjustments at halftime and everyone did their job. We came out here and we performed.”

Sheridan outscored East 31-13 in the second half. Sheridan came out of halftime strong in most of their games this season.

“We have a lot of great leaders,” Sayer said about having a strong second half. “When we go into halftime, everyone in there is picking each other up. We are fixing what we did wrong. Plain and simple we have leaders that can motivate each other.”

Sheridan intercepted East’s QB on the first drive in the third quarter, setting up a Garett Coon touchdown. East fumbled on the ensuing kickoff.

Jacob Boint found Coon for a 1-yard touchdown pass, taking a 14 point lead.

East responded with a touchdown drive, cutting the lead to seven, but Sheridan’s Carter McComb returned following kickoff 65 yards to extend the lead to seven.

Early in the week, head coach Jeff Mowry said establishing the momentum would be a main factor in the game. Turnovers and plays on special teams helped the Broncs gain the momentum in the game.

“That helped a lot,” Coon said about the third-quarter turnovers. “It changed everyone’s attitude and made us go after it and go get it. I think that changed the tempo of the game.”

Each team scored a touchdown in the final quarter of play and 25-yard field goal by Michael Greer gave Sheridan the 45-27 victory.

Both teams had a slow start and neither team established control of the game. Sheridan made the adjustments in the second half to gain the edge. Coon said the coaches do a great job with halftime adjustments that put Sheridan in a position to have a strong second half.

The Broncs gained 288 yards on the ground.

“They had had 3-2 or a 3-2, odd front defense,” Sayer said. “We just worked what we did during the week. Our scout team gave us a great look. When we came out here we did not skip a beat and we were able to run the ball on them… Being able to move the ball on the ground like that, it does a lot for us. It uses up the quarter and it gives us an edge on them.”

Mowry said the Broncs used a lot of their basic run game schemes in the second half to open up the run game. That helped open up the play action pass for the Broncs.

Coon said the offensive line got a good push up front and allowed the backfield to make plays with the ball. Coon ended the night with 179 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns. Coon had three catches for 36 yards, two of which went for a touchdown.

Multiple times Sheridan lined up to run a play and Boint went through his cadence. The Broncs then looked to the sideline to get a new play call.

With East bringing a lot of pressure, Sayer said it allowed the Broncs to read the defense and make adjustments.

East had the No. 1 ranked offense in the state and the best passing game. Sheridan held East to about their average through the air, allowing 273 yards through the air. Sheridan established the line of scrimmage on defense, holding east to 88 yards on the ground.

“I feel like we did pretty well,” Coon said about the Broncs’ defensive performance. “We need to do a better job. They are a pretty good passing team and we gave up some big plays that we should not have. We really need to lock it down and focus up.”

Early results are predicting that Kelly Walsh will travel to Sheridan for the first round of playoffs.

“It is playoff time,” Sayer said. “Every team is 0-0. It is time to got get some wins and try to make it to state again this year.”

Sheridan defeated Kelly Walsh 42-17 during Week 4.

East 27, Sheridan 45

CEHS 00 14 13 00 27

SHS 07 07 21 10 46

Scoring

First Quarter

SHS — Coon 12 yard rush (Greer), 2:00

Second Quarter

CEHS — Schroeder 24 yard reception from Buell (Schroeder), 11:54

SHS — Coon 28 yard rush (Greer), 10:35

CEHS — Aumiller 2 yard reception from Buell (Schroeder), 0:04

Third Quarter

SHS — Coon 2 yard rush (Greer), 8:02

SHS — Coon 6 yard reception from Boint (Greer), 6:28

CEHS — Aumiller 13 yard reception from Buell (Schroeder), 4:58

SHS — McComb 65 yard kick return (Greer), 4:43

CEHS — Anderton 46 yard reception (Greer), 2:46

Fourth Quarter

SHS — Greer 25-yard field goal, 10:14

SHS — Coon 23-yard reception (Greer), 4:18

Statistics

RUSHING: East — Anderton 8-43, Haugen 5-11, Buell 6-36, Hesford 1- (-2) Total: 20-88 Sheridan — Coon 23-179, Boint 14-62, Aksamit 6-46, McComb 1-(-3) Total: 44-288

PASSING: East — Buell 27-42-1 Sheridan — Boint 7-10-1 69 yards, Coon 1-1 18 yards

RECEIVING: East — Hesttord 9-41, Aumiller 4-36, Rayl 7-43, Schroeder 2-24, Anderton 4-93, Haugen 1-1 Total: 27-273. Sheridan — Coon 3-36, Askins 1-0, Meinecke 1-18, Steel 2-30, Sessions 1-17, T. Jacobs 10-12, Aksamit 1-4 Total: 8-87