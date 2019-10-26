SHERIDAN — The Tongue River Lady Eagles volleyball team beat the Wright Panthers in five sets Friday night. Set scores were 29-27, 17-25, 25-20, 24-26 and 19-17.

The two teams were closely matched through the first set, remaining at or near a tie past the 25-point mark. The Lady Eagles made it 25-24 off a long hit by Wright, and Wright answered with a spike. Junior Ivy Carbert scored on a spike to the back of the court, but Tongue River couldn’t recover the next serve. Tongue River then scored the 28th point on an ace from freshman Lilly Krumm and won the set 29-27 when Wright dropped the next play.

Wright established a slight lead early in the second set and maintained it throughout. Wright took the set 17-25.

The teams were even throughout the third set to a tie at 18. The Lady Eagles then scored on a short serve by Wright and a spike by senior libero Sydney Butler. Senior Seeara Wojtczak scored on a serve that went out of bounds off a Wright defender. Wright scored next when Tongue River failed to recover the serve, and the Eagles scored on another spike by Butler that forced a Wright timeout. Wright then hit out of bounds and returned a serve into their own net. The final volley saw saves by Butler and sophomore Katy Kalasinsky and ended on a light touch by senior Emma Schneider after Wright lost control. Tongue River took the set 25-20.

The fourth set was close again with Wright leading slightly throughout. The Eagles were tied with Wright at 20 when Wojtczak scored on a spike that bounced off the Wright defender. The teams alternated scores and were tied again at 24 after a spike by sophomore Carleigh Reish. Wright scored their last two points on a tangled block and an out-of-bounds hit by Tongue River, taking the set 24-26 and tying the match.

The fifth set was even again, with the teams tied at 14 and 15, but neither gained the two-point lead needed to win the set and the match. Tongue River then scored on a long hit by Wright, forcing a timeout and Wright answered. The Lady Eagles scored when senior Emma Schroder won a tie-up at the net dropped behind the Wright defenders.

Kalasinsky scored on a serve and Wojtczak placed a spike in the center of Wright’s court to win the set 19-17 and the match.

“We’ve been working all season to be at this level,” Tongue River head coach Janelle Manore said. “This is the level we want to be at going into the regional and state tournament. We’ve all known that it was there, we just had to put it all together.”

The seniors Butler, Wojtczak, Schroder and Raessa Williams said they had fun during the game and felt the whole team played and communicated well.

Schroder and Wojtczak said the team focused on staying positive and maintaining positive body language and felt it worked well for the team.

Williams said the team did everything well Friday.

“We just worked really well together. We didn’t even get down on ourselves, even when we were in a hole we kept trying hard and pushing every point to give it our all,” Williams said.