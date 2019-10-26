SHERIDAN — Sheridan College Lady Generals defeated Trinidad State College 5-2 after the game went into penalty kicks following regulation and two overtime periods.

“A great win for the program and just glad to see some success,” head coach Mallery Hammer said. “You hate to be on the other end of it.”

The Lady Generals advanced to the semifinals of Region IX women’s soccer tournament, something the team has done the previous four seasons.

Sheridan and Trinidad were evenly matched on the pitch with neither team gaining the advantage in the first half.

The Lady Generals struck first with just under 28 minutes left to play in the second half. Freshman Ainsley McMahon beat Trinidad’s keeper to the ball and gave the Lady Generals a brief lead. Trinidad answered with a goal of their own four minutes later.

“We had one little let up and that was definitely our fault, we had some miscommunication,” sophomore Casey Wassum said. “After that, we were able to regroup and figure it out. The defensive line that we have now is really going to help us now in the future.”

The teams moved up and down Maier Field for the rest of the second half and two overtimes. Each team had an opportunity to gain the goal needed to win the game but both failed. To decide which team will advance to the semifinals for Region IX women’s soccer the game went to penalty kicks. It was a situation the Lady Generals have been preparing for, practicing penalty shots after every practice the previous two weeks against the keeper from the men’s team, Hammer said.

“Our goal was to do it so many times that it was brainless,” Hammer said. “Your body takes over and it is a memory thing. They hit all of their spots and just did it incredibly.”

Sophomores Margaret Hamilton and Elizabeth Picket were the first two Lady Generals to shoot and both found the back of the net. Trinidad’s first shot found its way past freshman goalkeeper Karla Gayton, but the second shot did not do so with Gayton snatching the ball out of the air, giving the Lady Generals a 2-1 advantage.

Sophomore Kamryn Harrop was next to go for the Lady Generals, trying to add pressure to Trinidad.

“What goes through my head is just breathe,” Harrops said. “In through the nose, out through the mouth. Stay calm and cool. Don’t look at the keeper and just place it where you know where to go, where you have practiced.”

Harrop scored her goal, giving the Lady Generals a two-goal lead. Now it was up to Gaytan to keep the lead and put the Lady Generals in position to win the game.

“After the first one, I was not really thinking,” Gaytan said. “I was just enjoying the moment… I felt like I was in my element. I felt no pressure. I felt like everything I have done this season prepared me to do what I needed to do… I think subconsciously there is a lot more going on in my head that I do not notice. I do much better when I just turn off my brain and the majority of the time my body knows what to do.”

Trinidad struck the ball well, heading toward the top right corner of the goal. Gaytan leapt toward the ball and struck it with her hands, deflecting the ball away from the goal. Hammer said it was a great save by Gaytan.

“I am really proud of her and that is something Karla thrives in,” Hammer said. “She wants that situation, no one else does but she likes that. She did very well.”

Harrop said Gaytan stayed confident in herself and it showed.

“She is a boss,” Wassum said. “She knew what she had to do and she got it done… She stayed very calm; I do not know if anyone else could have done it as well as she did.”

Gaytan said she proved the moment was not too big for her and she could handle the pressure of the situation.

This presented sophomore Eyker Millan with the opportunity to end the game with a goal. Millan dealt the final blow, giving the Lady Generals a 5-2 victory.

“I think we played so good,” Harrop said. “We just gave it our all and that what counted in the end.”

Hammer said she wanted the team to play tough and battle through a hard game. The Lady Generals did what Hammer asked them to do and played hard as a group.

“Our season is not over yet; there is still more work to do,” Gaytan said. “I think we are all excited to keep going.”

The Lady Generals will travel to Denver next week to face Laramie County Community College.

“Go right back to work and we have to reset,” Hammer said. “This win, you got to enjoy it for a day but then it is a hard reset button because we have to prepare for an LCCC team that is very talented. It will be a battle but I think this game gives the players some confidence and fixing some weak points that we had. We will see what they can do next week.”