Lady Broncs lose at home

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School volleyball hosted Campbell County for its final home game of the season and lost in five, 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 28-26, 15-10.

The team faces Thunder Basin on the road starting at noon Saturday.

Swimmers look for championships

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls swim team looks good heading into Saturday’s finals of the conference meet at Cheyenne East High School, head coach Brent Moore said. In the preliminary races for the Lady Broncs, the 200-yard medley relay team made up of teammates Isabel Cleland, Zoe Robison, Jaylynn Morgan and Libby Green finished second with a time of 2 minutes, 2.5 seconds. The 200-yard freestyle relay, made of Robison, Cleland, Morgan and Abigail Walton finished second behind Central in 1:48.96.

Robison finished first in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:20.07, and second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.32).

Alicia Thoney finished first in the girls 1-meter diving with a preliminary score of 291.30. The girls will begin final conference competition after warm-up sessions around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Lady Generals win in four

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College women’s volleyball hosted Central Wyoming College and beat the visitors in four, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18.

The Lady Generals host Western Wyoming Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Rams finish regular season undefeated

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School football team blasted Southeast in a 49-7 win on the road against Southeast Friday night.

The Rams finish the regular season undefeated heading into conference play next week.