SHERIDAN — A power outage in Sheridan Friday caused by a Montana-Dakota Utilities underground fault affected businesses and residential homes along Main Street part of the afternoon.

Mark Hanson, spokesman for MDU, notified The Sheridan Press of the cause at 2 p.m. Friday.

“Basically, an issue on an underground power line,” Hanson said about the fault in an email to The Sheridan Press. “Crew is on site where the fault occurred. They are doing some switching of power feeds into the area and all but about a one-block area should have power restored within 45 minutes.”

The roughly one-block area on Main Street to Brooks Street and Brundage Street to Loucks Street remained out of power until around 6:30 p.m., according to the MDU website, but had no indications of outages on the outage map.