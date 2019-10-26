In landmark legislation that goes further to improve Wyoming’s public records law than anything before it, the Wyoming Legislature created a public records ombudsman last session. Wyoming native Ruth Van Mark was appointed to fill the position by Gov. Mark Gordon, and hit the ground running in early October. In her role, she will act as a conduit between agencies and parties requesting information, helping to determine if records are public or confidential — and, she said, very narrowly interpreting the reasons for keeping records confidential.

“This is your information. We go back to our founding fathers — the government of the people, by the people and for the people, and so therefore, any information the government has belongs to the public,” Van Mark said.

She said she considers it the ombudsman’s responsibility to serve as a resource for the people of Wyoming. The primary purpose of Wyoming’s Public Records Act, Van Mark explained, is to make it easier for requesters to have a process by which they can access information from the governor’s office all the way down to local agencies. The act also outlines what agencies’ responsibilities are, and describes the rare occasion when records should remain private.

“The governor really wants to make sure that, when you ask for information, you get it — or, that there is a very good reason that you can’t have it,” Van Mark said. “We are going to make sure that when an agency says, ‘No, you can’t have that, because it falls under the exemption of the public records act,’ that that interpretation is followed very narrowly, so that the public has as much information as possible.”

Van Mark, who is from Goshen County, received a bachelor’s degree from Bethel University and her master’s in public administration from George Mason University.

She worked in Washington, D.C., as the minority staff director for the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, and as the majority staff director for the Subcommittee on Transportation. She also worked as the legislative director for Sen. James Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, for six years.

Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, serves as co-chair of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee, which was tasked by the legislative management council to review Wyoming’s Public Records Act over the course of a two-year study. Under that review, Nethercott said the committee will consider the effectiveness of the ombudsman position.

“I look forward to learning how the ombudsman will serve the people and governments of Wyoming,” Nethercott said. “I think that she will serve as a valuable resource for both in that transaction. As we move forward and understand the on-the-ground challenges that will be present, additional legislative clarity may be necessary, which we will address at that time.”

In its review process, the judiciary committee does not intend to “undo” what was done in the previous legislative session, but instead is working on a “holistic review of the entire act,” Nethercott said.

“When you are doing that, we looked at all the pieces including the recent legislation (creating Van Mark’s position),” she said.

Jim Angell, who served as the director of the Wyoming Press Association for nearly 20 years until his retirement last year, has been an outspoken supporter of the ombudsman position.

“We passed a landmark bit of legislation which goes further than any previous legislation,” Angell said, explaining though, that the first thing to come out of the judiciary committee review was a proposal with how to deal with “very large” requests for public records.

“Our position was that this is why the ombudsman is there. We think it is just a bit early to be changing a brand new law,” Angell said, adding that after discussion, the judiciary committee seemed to agree.

“As far as changing the ombudsman’s duties, I think there is an effort coming (at the judiciary committee’s Oct. 31 meeting) to tackle (requests) brought at a local level, which is what I always interpreted the law to mean,” Angell said. “If you want to spell that out further, I don’t see any problem with that, but I don’t want to curtail the activities of the ombudsman. If indeed this is a two-year effort, we won’t see any legislation until 2021, and that will give us time to know whether this position is working as intended.”

Van Mark said that in her 30 years of governmental experience, it does not surprise her that there is already discussion about what her new role means.

“That is perfectly natural, and I wouldn’t be surprised though there are others within the state who have interests and ideas about the ombudsman as well,” she said.

The ombudsman will not have custody of any records, explained Michael Pearlman, communications director for the governor, but can be a resource to help people find out where to make a request for information.

“Her role is not specifically to handle a request, but to be a resource to direct someone where to make a request,” he explained.

Van Mark said she wants to be the one the public can turn to when they don’t know who to call, but want to know how their tax revenue is being used. And while most people immediately think of the public requester when they hear of her position, she wants to help local agencies understand their role as well.

“I think part of my job is education, be it for the public or people who are the custodians of the records,” she said. “The first thing when you hear about this position is that you think of a requestor frustrated with a public agency, and that they can’t get information.”

This ombudsman position was created for them to have a go-to person, but the law also allows for assistance if an agency doesn’t quite understand its role.

“If a governmental agency is a smaller agency, like a rural fire district … they too have records that can be made available to the public. But if they are unclear whether something is available to the public, they can call the ombudsman’s office and we will help them figure it out,” she said. “…It is critical to get information out to the people.”