Updated: 2 p.m. Friday

Mark Hanson, spokesman for Montana-Dakota Utilities, said the cause of the outage in Sheridan was from an MDU underground fault.

“Basically, an issue on an underground power line,” Hanson said about the fault in an email to The Sheridan Press. “Crew is on site where the fault occurred. They are doing some switching of power feeds into the area and all but about a one-block area should have power restored within 45 minutes.”

The roughly one-block area on Main Street to Brooks Street and Brundage Street to Loucks Street will remain out of power until the repairs are made, which could take up to four hours, Hanson said.

Original post: 1:41 p.m. Friday

SHERIDAN — A power outage in Sheridan is affecting businesses and residential homes from South Elk Street to South Main Street and West Whitney Street to Lewis Street, according to the Montana-Dakota Utilities website. The outage is expected for the next hour, the website said at 1:30 p.m Friday.

The Sheridan Press is awaiting a response from MDU as to the cause of the outage.

