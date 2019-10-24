SHERIDAN — Navajo Transitional Energy announced the “immediate and indefinite” shutdown of operations at the Spring Creek Mine, which it took control of yesterday, Thursday over a dispute with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality over the issuance of an operating permit.

The decision puts the jobs of hundreds of Sheridan County workers in jeopardy.

Spring Creek employs 300 workers and between 95% and 100% of the employees who work at Spring Creek Mine live in Sheridan County, according to the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce. Jodi Hartley, the Chamber’s director of marketing and communications, said the organization does not have an exact count, 98% of the mine’s employees hailed from Sheridan County as of two years ago.

NTEC, a limited liability company wholly owned by the Navajo Nation, announced the shutdown via a press release Thursday morning.

Federal laws exempt sovereign Native American tribes — like the Navajo Nation — from state laws. In NTEC’s Thursday morning press release, the company claims the Montana DEQ refuses to issue the company an operating permit unless it agrees to a “full and complete waiver” of its sovereign immunity.

Rebecca Harbage, the Montana DEQ’s public policy director, disputes that claim.

“(Montana) DEQ never demanded a full and complete waiver (of NTEC’s sovereign immunity) as it says in their press release,” Harbage said. “We have been in conversation and are still in conversation today with NTEC over what exactly the partial or limited waiver looks like.

“We have even offered an interim waiver to get this through and not suspend mining at the Spring Creek Mine,” she continued.

Harbage said she could not comment on which specific Montana DEQ regulations NTEC does not want to waive their immunity from, as they are still subject to ongoing negotiations.

Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, said he spoke with Montana DEQ Director Shaun McGrath Thursday morning and McGrath told him that the DEQ would be meeting with NTEC Thursday afternoon.

But considering the number of jobs at stake, Western stressed that time was of the essence.

“As of Monday, the workers get furloughed — their paycheck stops,” Western said.

According to Western, McGrath said there was a chance the issue could be resolved within a week.

Harbage said while talks are progressing, she could not give a timeline for the negotiations.

“Based on the most recent conversations, it seems like we’re making progress,” Harbage said. “…The closure of the mine is a concern to us. We’re trying to go as quickly as we can at this point, but it’s going to be a matter of both parties coming to an agreeable solution.”

Western, who said many of Spring Creek’s employees live in his district, said he is scheduled to speak with Gov. Mark Gordon about the mine closure Thursday afternoon.

“This is a situation that it looks like there’s a way out of, but it needs to be resolved immediately,” Western said. “The potential consequences are very serious.”

This story is still developing and The Press will continue to update it throughout the day. The Press plans to speak with a representative from NTEC later this afternoon.