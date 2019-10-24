SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Riverside Street, 5:08 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Assist agency, Dana Avenue, 12:15 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:48 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Jefferson Street, 2:10 a.m.

• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 7:49 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Smith Street, 8:13 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Big Horn Avenue, 8:56 a.m.

• Found property, Sugarland Drive, 10:30 a.m.

• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:47 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 11:34 a.m.

• Welfare check, Delphi Avenue, 11:42 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:53 a.m.

• Fraud, West 11th Street, 12:06 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 1:36 p.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 1:49 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 2:04 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:27 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, Dunnuck Street, 2:57 p.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 2:58 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 3:16 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 3:44 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:31 p.m.

• Animal welfare, East Loucks Street, 4:30 p.m.

• Death investigation, Long Drive, 4:35 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 5:36 p.m.

• Barking dog, Gladstone Street, 6:59 p.m.

• Runaway, North Main Street, 7:03 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 7:44 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan Avenue, 8:16 p.m.

• Accident, Huntington Avenue, 9:42 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Marion Street, 10:47 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Burglar alarm, Canvasback Road, 7:11 a.m.

• Accident, Interstate 90, exit 20, 1:39 p.m.

• Hit and run, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 4:01 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Steamboat Drive, Dayton, 5:15 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Easy Street, Banner, 5:49 p.m.

• Animal incident, Highway 335, mile marker 3, Big Horn, 8:46 p.m.

• Missing person, Red Grade Road, 8:58 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• David E. Edwards, 70, Sheridan, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Brandon L. Hanni, 36, Story, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael D. Kingsley Hurst, 26, Turloca, California, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michael B. Moore, 67, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SP

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 4