DAYTON — The Tongue River Eagles football team will host the Wright Panthers Friday at 6 p.m. for their final game of the season.

Head coach Steve Hanson said the two teams have a long history and a bit of a rivalry playing each other in the Powder River conference for years, and their coach Larry Yeradi has had a lot of success in the past.

Last year, the Eagles beat the Panthers in Wright, but the win put the teams in a tie with Lusk for fourth seed in the playoffs, and Tongue River lost the coin toss.

“Everybody’s playing for pride right now. Wright has the four seed locked up,” Hanson said.

Hanson said he’s not sure if Wright will want to rest some starters for their playoff matchup against Cokeville.

“But we’re game-planning that they’re gonna come over here and try to beat us in our house with their best players, and we’re planning on playing them with the tenacity that we’ve been playing all season, with the hopes that we’re gonna send them home with a loss and a bunch of bumps and bruises to take with them to Cokeville,” Hanson said.

Hanson said preparing to contain Wright coach’s son Dax Yeradi on both sides of the ball is a major area of focus this week.

“He’s a pretty phenomenal defensive player, has led the state in tackles and defensive points,” Hanson said. “He’s kind of a one-man wrecking crew back there defensively.”

Hanson said he’s also their primary weapon offensively as quarterback and a strong ball carrier.

“A lot of our game plan is going to be focused on limiting his production defensively as well as targeting him as our main focus for our defense,” Hanson said.

Hanson said junior Tony Perfetti is going through rehab after leaving last week’s game with an ankle injury and is still a little limited. Hanson said they’ve pulled him from a few duties but he will still be a big part of the offensive package at fullback and start at linebacker.

“Hopefully he’ll be able to give us as many reps as he can,” Hanson said.

Sophomore running back Cashe Van Tassel also left last week’s game but was already planning to miss this week for a family engagement.

As the roster dwindled through the season, the Eagles have moved to a defensive package that Hanson has run for years.

“It makes us a bit more multiple, so we’re learning as we go how that scheme plays out,” Hanson said.

Hanson said the team has had some good moments in practice this week as they nail down the concepts they’ll run against Wright.

“Every night is kind of bittersweet because we know our season is over on Friday night. We’re still working hard and I think the boys are working hard. All in all it’s been a good week.”

Since it’s the last home game of the season, the team will recognize the seniors before the game, and Hanson said the injured seniors will suit up and hopefully get in for a snap. The team will also wear some pink for breast cancer awareness month.

“All in all just trying to make it a special night with the pregame ceremony for the boys and our two senior managers, which have been amazing this year and last year,” Hanson said. “We’ll celebrate them pregame and then hopefully get a victory we can celebrate post-game, and call it a season.”