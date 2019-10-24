SHERIDAN — Long bus trips are a part of playing football in Wyoming, and Big Horn High School football will have its longest road trip of the season when they travel to Yoder to take on Southeast High School Friday. The Rams are in position to win the 1A east conference title and secure home field advantage in the first two rounds of playoffs. The game will decide who earns the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. A Big Horn win automatically gives the Rams the No. 1 seed. If Southeast pulls the upset the team could potentially win the conference, depending on how the rest of the games around the state play out.

The situation creates a big game atmosphere forcing the Rams to have a “win now” mentality, which is a good practice for the playoffs. With the game on the road, it is also good practice to have the right mentality for the state game in Laramie, head coach Kirk McLaughlin said.

“We have got to be road warriors again this weekend,” McLaughlin said. “We have to travel farther and face a good opponent again. We have to be dialed in and ready to go. Whatever is thrown our way we have to take it and go with it. We want this to be our last week of being road warriors until state.”

The Rams have a five hour bus trip to look forward to Friday. McLaughlin said the team needs to have a good week of preparation not just for the game, but to mentally prepare for a tough road game.

“Southeast is drastically improved from a year ago,” McLaughlin said. “Last year they did not win a game and now they are guaranteed playoffs. If they pull off a win this week they could end up the No. 1 seed. A really improved team from a year ago.”

McLaughlin said what makes Southeast a good team is the wrinkles and schemes that head coach Mark Bullington adds each week to his team.

“We know they will have a wrinkle for us,” McLaughlin said. “It will be hard to predict what that will be. They are going to show us something that we have not seen on film for sure.”

McLaughlin said Bullington does a great job of putting players in the right position to make a play. McLaughlin said on film had has seen players wide open on offense. Whether it was through a trick play, play action pass or another play called, Southeast can create big plays.

Southeast will spread the Rams defense out a bit and has a solid run game.

Defensively, Southeast is going to be aggressive by stacking the box to stop the run and sending a blitz on passing downs, McLaughlin said.

“If we drop back to pass, they are going to bring the blitz so we need to protect our quarterback and give him enough time to throw to our receivers,” McLaughlin said.

Overall, the Rams will need to be disciplined on both sides of the ball and gain the early lead. McLaughlin said Southeast plays inspired football and once the team gains confidence, the Southeast players rally around each other and become a difficult opponent to defeat.

“I feel so blessed to have awesome kids to coach and I get to coach with awesome guys,” McLaughlin said. “Going into the end of the season I feel confident that we can make a run for Laramie. Our kids have worked hard and we have great leadership. Other than that we are not 100% healthy, I feel great about where we are at.”

The game will kick off at 5 p.m.