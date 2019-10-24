SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School football will play its final regular season game Friday and attempt to secure home field advantage in the playoffs against Cheyenne East High School. Seniors will be honored prior to game.

“It is really hard to believe, the season flew by pretty quick,” senior Garrett Con said. “It is going be a tough one, it is kinda sad that it is our last home game. We will just enjoy the moments we have.”

Senior Ethan Johnson said the season has gone by too fast. For the season finale, the Broncs will face East, deciding who earns the No. 2 seed and who will fall to the No. 3 seed. Head coach Jeff Mowry said both teams have a good chance of meeting in the second week of the playoffs and the winner Friday will earn the right to host the second meeting.

This will be the first time the Broncs will see a team in the top half of the conference since their loss to No. 1 ranked Thunder Basin in Week 3. It will be a good challenge for the Broncs and will require an increase in focus.

“So far this week we have had pretty good focus,” Coon said. “We have not had the greatest competition in the last couple of weeks and we are trying to buckle down and give each other the best look we can this week so that we can really prepare for East.”

East is likely the most athletic team the Broncs have faced this season, Mowry said, and certainly has the most athletic offense.

East leads all 11-man classifications in Wyoming offensively with 449.1 yards per game according to wyopreps.com. East also has the best passing offense in the state, averaging 278.5 yards per game. Quarterback Graedyn Buell has 2,193 yards on the season, completing 64% of his passes — the best in 4A.

“We just have to be ready; they are a good team and they are athletic,” Johnson said. “It is a good match-up and I think they are going to come here and do well. We got to do our best.”

East is not only good at passing the ball, but they rush the ball on average 170.6 yards per game. Mowry said the defense will need to stay disciplined with each player doing their job.

“Making sure we are doing our job and not someone else,” Johnson, a starting defensive lineman said on trying to contain East’s offense. “When you try to do someone elses job, one assignment gets missed and that could blow up a whole play. A pass could get caught for a 60-yard touchdown or something like that.”

The Broncs have been practicing reading the offense prior to practice. Starting middle linebacker Coon said East has offensive keys that will lead the Bronc defense to the ball, allowing them to defend both the run and the pass.

The Broncs have had a consistent defense all year, holding every team except Thunder Basin to less than 20 points and have held an opponent to seven points or less in five of the eight games.

“I have been pleased with our defense,” Mowry said. “If you look at our stats they are not the highest stats in the state but if you look at the points we have given up, it is pretty impressive. Really pleased with our defense but the biggest challenge is in front of them Friday night.”

The Broncs will not only face an explosive offense but an athletic defense as well.

“We have got to be ready for a great offense and they have a great defense as well,” Mowry said. “They are fast and physical and play a lot of man coverage. It is going to be tough to compete with these guys.”

East has flipped between a four-man front and a three-man front this year. Mowry said he expects the offensive line to have the experience to adjust and play well against any kind of defensive front.

Johnson, a starting offensive lineman for the Broncs, said the main three defensive linemen for East are athletic and do a good job of getting off of the ball fast.

“Just technique,” Johnson said about going against East’s defense. “Trusting what the coaches are putting in and what they have taught us already and what we have been working on all season.”

In competitive games, setting the tone early can help give a team momentum for the game.

“With high school kids, as soon as you get momentum that is very big,” Mowry said. “If we can offensively get a drive and put points on the board or get a stop on defense that gets the momentum going earlier in the game, it will benefit us throughout.”

Coon said having a fast start could help deflate East and the early adversity could provide the advantage the Broncs need to win the game.

The turnover battle will play a role in momentum. Both teams have done a food job forcing turnovers with each defense having 18 takeaways, tied for third most in 4A behind Natrona with 19 and Thunder Basin with 20.

East has the least amount of turnovers with six on the year and Sheridan has the second least with seven.

East has two losses entering the year, the first to Thunder Basin at home 31-30 in Week 2 and the second against Natrona County High School on the road and in overtime 38-35 in Week 5.

Both games were winnable for East.

The game will kick off at 6 p.m.

Military appreciation night

Sheridan High School will be hosting military and veteran recognition prior to the football game.

“All current military personnel and veterans will receive free game admittance and we would like them all to come down on the track prior to the game to be recognized,” said athletic director Don Julian in a press release.

The football game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.