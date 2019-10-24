SHERIDAN — Applications for Leadership Sheridan County 2020 are now available and are due by Oct. 31.

The program aims to inspire and cultivate future leaders; expand community knowledge; and establish valuable connections. Anyone age 18 or older may apply.

The program begins with a full-day orientation, followed by an overnight module in Cheyenne and seven other modules in Sheridan County. Program participants are expected to attend all modules.

In year two of the program, graduates participate in the hands-on planning and facilitation of the program for the following year.

The cost of the program is $850 per participant, which includes all study materials, transportation and meals.

Applicants will be notified in writing by Nov. 18 if they are selected to the program.

For additional information and to apply, see the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce website — sheridanwyomingchamber.org.