SHERIDAN — The five finalists in the 2019 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge will make their final pitches beginning at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

The night will include a reception as well as the pitches from WYO Candle Co., Piney Island Native Plants, Purpose Physical Therapy, Recreational Sandals and MuscleShok Sport Therapy.

The finalists are competing for funding from a $50,000 seed fund to help them grow their businesses. For more information, contact Scot Rendall, director of Wyoming Technology Business Center, at 307-675-1939 or srendall@uwyo.edu.