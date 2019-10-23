SHERIDAN — When Sheila Naismith was officially installed as the leader of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Sheridan May 13, 2018, she immediately made plans to help the community and maintain her participation in social activism through her new position as the first female pastor of the church in its recorded history. Since then, Naismith — with the backing of her congregation and the community — has initiated several projects of historical value and philanthropy throughout Sheridan. Every last Friday of the month, the church hosts a “Last Friday” concert, which was first implemented to raise funds to restore stained-glass windows in the church and now stands as an ongoing fundraiser for the Sheridan College music department.

A dream of continued restoration of the historical church was realized in the window project and will now be aided by a grant issued by the National Fund for Sacred Places, to which UCC is a recipient.

On Oct. 17, the national fund announced awards to 10 historic congregations across the United States, UCC being one. A press release from the organization said the 10 chosen places, representing some of America’s most significant sacred spaces, earned entrance into a national grant-making program set to invest $1.9 million in their repair and restoration, safeguarding of physical legacies and strengthening the value contributed to their communities.

“We are so very pleased and honored to receive this national recognition for the National Fund for Sacred Places,” Naismith said in an email to The Sheridan Press. “There were more than 240 original applicants from across the U.S.A., and we were one of the 10 selected.”

The church is the first in Wyoming to be recognized by the organization.

“The grant will help us to be more accessible,” Naismith said. “Other than Sunday service, folks in the community may have been in our church for the Last Friday free community concerts, and if so, will know that getting to the restroom requires a trip down three flights of non-conforming historical stairs.”

The grant, totaling around $50,000 — Director of The National Fund for Sacred Places Chad Martin said in an email — will go toward building in an accessible restroom on the sanctuary level of the church and installation of wheelchair accessible platforms. The entry stairs will also be refurbished.

“As minister of First Congregational United Church of Christ, I am proud that our congregation has recognized the importance of access for all,” Naismith said.

The church also hosts the Lunch Together/Soup Kitchen at noon Monday through Friday for anyone in need.

“This year’s grant recipients are great examples of how congregations serve as centers of service, gathering and celebration,” said President and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation Paul Edmonson. “The places protected through this grant program, from a Gothic Revival Church in South Carolina to a Buddhist temple in Hawaii, deserve to be preserved for future generations.”

UCC will host its Last Friday Concert Friday from 5:30-6:30 p.m., continuing the tradition of giving back to the community through music and charitable giving.