SHERIDAN — Across Sheridan County, high school seniors that have dedicated their time to play volleyball their final year of eligibility will be recognized prior to games on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, seniors at Tongue River, Sheridan and Big Horn high schools will step on their home courts for the final time for a competitive match. Arvada-Clearmont High School will have its final regular season and home game Saturday.

While the regular season ends this week and seniors start to say farewell to high school volleyball, every team is wanting to qualify to state and have two additional weeks of volleyball.

In the final week of the regular season, each team in Sheridan County is battling to maintain or improve its seeding for regional tournaments. Teams need to win two games at regionals to qualify for state.

Sheridan Lady Broncs

The Lady Broncs will honor seven seniors prior to the match at 5 p.m. Friday. Six are players that have been with the program prior to this year and one is a foreign exchange student from Italy, head coach Eric Frey said.

The seniors have figured out what their role is this year, Frey said. Some seniors are required to help lead the Lady Broncs with a lot of playing time.

They have come together as a unit and have been great leaders, Frey said.

The Lady Broncs are currently in third place in the 4A northeast quadrant, two games behind second place Natrona County High School and a game ahead of last place Campbell County High School.

Sheridan plays Campbell County Friday for senior night and a win would secure the third seed for the Lady Broncs. The fourth seed from the northeast will play the top seed from the southeast. Cheyenne East High School is in position to win the southeast with a perfect 4-0 record in their quadrant and 24-5 on the season.

The Lady Broncs will most likely face Cheyenne Central High School or Laramie High School in the first round of the regional tournament being hosted by Central. Frey said he likes the pairing against Central and Laramie better than going against East, giving the Lady Broncs the best chance to qualify for state.

Sheridan defeated Campbell County earlier in the year, winning in five sets after dropping the first two against Campbell County.

In the final weeks, Frey said the Broncs will be focusing on keeping the ball in play. The Lady Broncs have played well at times this year, being able to compete with some of the top teams in the state. Other times the Lady Broncs have struggled, Frey said, and usually it is an increase in errors that hurts the Lady Broncs.

Frey said the Lady Broncs do not need to go for the powerful kill or perfect shot each play. He wants the Lady Broncs to keep the ball in play and force the opponent into errors of their own, whether it be on the pass, set or hit.

The Lady Broncs will conclude the regular season on the road at Thunder Basin.

Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers

Arvada-Clearmont will be graduating four seniors this year. Head coach Sarah Walker said, unfortunately, one of the seniors, Madison Troll, suffered a knee injury last month, cutting her senior season short. Troll underwent surgery and Walker said she hopes Troll can return to the bench for the regional tournament in Wheatland Nov. 1-2. Troll was in her first season as Lady Panther and continues to be a leader from the bench.

Walker said McKenna Auzqui and Ashlynn Fennema have been strong, vocal leaders both on and off the court. Both play as middles and have provided strong play in the back row and at the net for the Lady Panthers.

Kailei Beam became the Lady Panthers defensive specialist this season, Walker said, working hard to be a good libero and have confidence playing in the back row.

“I am very pleased with our senior class,” Walker said. “The seniors are stepping up in every way a coach hopes they will.”

The Lady Panthers a currently in third place in the conference out of six teams. The Lady Panthers have a chance to hold their position when they take on Hulett High School Saturday for the season finale and senior night.

Walker said entering the regional tournament as the third seed provides the best chance for the Lady Panthers to reach the state tournament. The 1A northeast quadrant the Lady Panthers play in has been unpredictable this year, with teams two through four each beating one another at different times. The southeast has been more predictable, Walker said, with a clear difference between the top three teams and the bottom three teams.

The Lady Panthers have started to find their stride this season, Walker said. Injuries, illness and other factors seemed to occur almost every week for the team to start, creating inconsistency in personal and had girls moving to a different position each week.

The Lady Panthers have avoided personal issues, allowing the team to have consistency.

Walker said every player has started to blossom in their positions after having a few weeks of playing in the same spot.

Walker said the Lady Panthers need to continue playing consistently and hopefully reach their best volleyball in the regional tournament then hopefully the state tournament.

The season finale against Hulett starts 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tongue River Lady Eagles

The Lady Eagles have four seniors on the team this year and will try to send them off with a victory against Wright 3 p.m. Friday. Wright is currently the top team in the 2A northeast and the Lady Eagles are the top team in the 2A northwest.

Head coach Janelle Manore has worked with the senior class since their freshman season, when Manore was the junior varsity coach for the Lady Eagles. Manore took over the program during their sophomore season and has been coaching the girls since.

“It has been a lot of fun to watch them grow,” Manore said. “I have seen a lot of them grow as leaders and grow as volleyball players.”

Manore said Sydney Butler has stepped up as a leader in the libero position. Seeara Wojtczak has been a vocal leader for the Lady Eagles and has played well in the front and back rows. Wojtczak was not vocal early in her career and grew into the vocal leadership role. Raessa Williams and Emma Schroder have been great role players, Manore said, accomplishing their job whenever they are on the court.

“They get their job done and they do it well,” Manore said. “In volleyball, when someone does not do their job, you know it. I really appreciate having the consistency from them.”

The Lady Eagles have a shot to enter the regional tournament as the No. 1 seed if they can take down Rocky Mountain High School on the road Saturday. Manore said this would provide the Lady Eagles with a confidence boost and give them the best position to reach the state tournament. Manore said there is a clear difference between the top two teams and the bottom two teams in the 2A southwest.

If the Lady Eagles lose to Rocky Mountain, they could potentially fall to a No. 3 seed for the regional tournament, giving the team a tougher path to state.

“I feel like we have had some ups and downs throughout the season,” Manore said. “Right now I feel like we are heading in the right direction at the right time.”

Moving forward, Manore said the Lady Eagles need to focus on their side of the net and not worry about the opponent. The Lady Eagles need to play with consistency and high energy, playing their top level of volleyball moving forward.

Following the final weekend of the regular season, the Lady Eagles will travel to Riverton for the 2A West regional tournament.

Big Horn Lady Rams

The Lady Rams will honor six seniors 5 p.m. Friday when they play their final conference game against Sundance High School.

“This is a group that really loves volleyball,” head coach Katie Stewart said. “They love volleyball and are really passionate about the sport. They came in this year with a lot of really good intentions on how they wanted their senior season to look and you can tell they really love the sport of volleyball.”

The Lady Rams are having an up and down year, Stewart said. Injuries have forced the team to change lineups almost weekly and created some adversity. In the final week, the Lady Rams face Sundance, the top team in Lady Rams’ quadrant, and Greybull High School, one of the top teams in the 2A northwest quadrant.

Stewart said it will be good competition to help prepare the Lady Rams for the regional tournament. It is also another chance for the Lady Rams to fine-tune and polish their game.

Stewart said the Lady Rams need to improve consistency from point to point and playing their best volleyball for an entire game. If the Lady Rams can play consistently, they have a chance to compete with any team in the region.

The Lady Rams are currently tied for third in their quadrant and could maintain that position depending on the weekend results. Stewart said she likes the Lady Rams’ chances to qualify for state as long as the team play to the best of their ability.

Big Horn will travel to Moorcroft to participate in the 2A East region tournament Nov. 1-2.

The seniors have led their team all year and worked hard to make it the best year possible. Every team in Sheridan County hopes to earn a win for the seniors and build momentum into the postseason, making a run for state.