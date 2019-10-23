SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 3:10 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1000 block Saberton Avenue, 2:42 p.m.

• Fluid cleanup, Big Horn Avenue and Airport Road, 4:26 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance call, 500 block South Jefferson Street, 6:29 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Warrant service, East Fifth Street, 12:36 a.m.

• Barking dog, Park Street, 12:50 a.m.

• Barking dog, Harrison Street, 1 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Gladstone Street, 6:52 a.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland road, 7:08 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sugar View Drive, 7:41 a.m

• Noise complaint, Sugarland Drive, 8:17 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 10:45 a.m.

• Theft cold, East Fifth Street, 11:03 a.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 11:18 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 11:24 a.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 11:53 a.m.

• Dog at large, Mydland Road, 12:47 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 1:14 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Ninth Street, 1:38 p.m.

• Barking dog, South Thurmond Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Brooks Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 2:59 p.m.

• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 3:50 p.m.

• Theft cold, Swan Street, 4:11 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 4:42 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Brundage Street, 4:43 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Third Street, 4:47 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lookout Point Drive, 5:20

• Verbal domestic, York Circle, 5:52 p.m.

• Found property, Gladstone Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Damaged property, Warren Avenue, 6:32 p.m.

• Hit and run, East Third Street, 6:37 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Burkitt Street, 7:07 p.m.

• Warrant service, Sibley Circle, 8:23 p.m.

• Alarm, East Alger Avenue, 8:26 p.m.

• Mental subject, Avoca Place, 9:19 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:56 p.m.

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 11:59 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Welfare check, Betty Street, Ranchester, 10:40 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Manawa Street, Arvada, 8:50 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Jason C. Aylesworth, 39, Evansville, failure to maintain lane of travel, DUI, open container, circuit court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol

• Michael C. Dykhorst, 26, Sheridan, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Xavier L. Simmons, 22, Sheridan, probation violation warrant, interference with peace officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Scott A. Stouffer, 51, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 4