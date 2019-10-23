Cloud Peak Toastmasters to celebrate 16th anniversary

SHERIDAN — Cloud Peak Toastmasters will mark its 16th anniversary Thursday, just two days after Toastmasters International celebrates its 95th anniversary.

In honor of the occasion, an open house will take place at The Hub on Smith from 6:45-7:45 a.m. Thursday. Members of the public are invited to attend the event to learn more about Toastmasters and join in a friendly competition. A light breakfast will be available.

“Our objective is to give members the tools and resources to become successful speakers and leaders,” said Nate Liable, Cloud Peak Toastmasters president. “One area of focus is impacting individuals who are just beginning their careers. We provide a fun, supportive environment along with mentorship to help hone their leadership and public speaking skills.”

Loren Ruttinger, vice president of public relations for the club said in less than three years of membership in Toastmasters, he has seen an improvement in my communication skills.

“One of the greatest improvements has been the decrease in my anxiety,” Ruttinger said. “Now, I have no problem giving technical presentations for professional societies, participating in interviews and answering difficult questions or talking on the phone with a client. These skills have expanded to other areas including my church where I have been asked to give sermons. Once you join Toastmasters, you’ll be amazed at all the places in your life that it’ll help you out.”

Chartered with 20 members in 2003, Toastmasters’ northernmost District 26 club continues to meet each Thursday at 6:45 a.m. at The Hub on Smith in Sheridan. For more information about the club, see cloudpeak.toastmastersclubs.org.

WCA to host artist talk, new exhibition

SHERIDAN — Whitney Center for the Arts will host an artist talk and exhibition opening with Michael Bendetti at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Bendetti was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In May 2016, he received a Master of Fine Arts degree in printmaking and has since been active within the printmaking community.

Currently, he resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and works as a fabricator for Target as well as gallery technician for The Katherine E. Nash Gallery at the University of Minnesota.

The event is free and open to the public.

Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College Campus at 1 Whitney Way.

Comedy for a Cause to benefit local nonprofit

SHERIDAN — Mountain Works Entertainment will present Comedy for a Cause from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday.

The event will include comedy, music, a live and silent auction, a pasta bar and a cash bar.

Tickets for the event cost $25 each or $45 per couple. Tickets are available at Liam’s Furniture or Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange.

The event will take place at the Sheridan Inn, located at 856 Broadway St.

Encore performances of ‘Catch Me if You Can’ planned

SHERIDAN — Community members who missed the gala performance of “Catch Me if You Can: The Musical,” will have a chance to see encore performances at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center this week.

Based on the hit film and the true story, “Catch Me if You Can: The Musical” follows Frank Abignale, Jr. who runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Abignale successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer — living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. Until, of course, FBI agent Carl Hanratty discovers Abignale’s lies and chases him across the country to make him pay for his crimes.

Four encore performances are planned for Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. each night and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $27 for adults, $24 for seniors and $20 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.