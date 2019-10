SHERIDAN — Do you have unused or expired prescription medications that you need to dispose of? If so, stop by Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to safely dispose of them.

The drug take-back day is hosted by Sheridan County Prevention Management and the Sheridan Police Department.

Sheridan County Public Health officials will also be on hand to collect prescriptions that can be reused.

Walmart is located at 1695 Coffeen Ave.