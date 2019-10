BANNER — The Banner community will have a community potluck at the Banner Community Clubhouse starting 6 p.m. Friday. All are welcome and are asked to bring a potluck dish to share.

The program for this semi-annual event will feature Mike Brown sharing about the hand cart expedition along the Oregon Trail.

Questions may be directed to Sandy Everson at 307-752-9455. The Clubhouse is located in Banner along the Secondary 125.